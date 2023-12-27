International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-54-times-in-past-day-1115841091.html
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 54 Times in Past Day
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 54 Times in Past Day
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 54 times over the past day.
2023-12-27T21:56+0000
2023-12-27T21:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
donetsk people's republic
donetsk
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukraine
dpr
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115840345_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_489bfa163382d55dd9b42ed0baef5c2d.jpg
"Over the past day, the office reported 54 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, two civilians were wounded in Donetsk. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 174 rounds of various ammunition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/how-uk-is-complicit-in-ukraines-war-crimes-against-children-1112047482.html
donetsk
ukraine
dpr
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115840345_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76f8d6122aa7cf69da2d83b9aaaee606.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes
civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 54 Times in Past Day

21:56 GMT 27.12.2023 (Updated: 21:59 GMT 27.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankA view shows Lokomotiv Physical Culture and Sports Club damaged by recent shelling in Debaltsevo, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
A view shows Lokomotiv Physical Culture and Sports Club damaged by recent shelling in Debaltsevo, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 54 times over the past day.
"Over the past day, the office reported 54 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, two civilians were wounded in Donetsk. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 174 rounds of various ammunition.
Update on Gorlovka in Donetsk Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
World
How UK is Complicit in Ukraine's War Crimes Against Children
21 July, 17:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала