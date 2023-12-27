https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-54-times-in-past-day-1115841091.html

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 54 Times in Past Day

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 54 times over the past day.

"Over the past day, the office reported 54 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, two civilians were wounded in Donetsk. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 174 rounds of various ammunition.

