FBI Says Closely Monitoring Threats to US Public This Holiday Season Due to Gaza Conflict
FBI Says Closely Monitoring Threats to US Public This Holiday Season Due to Gaza Conflict
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is closely monitoring threats to US public safety stemming from unrest over the Israel-Hamas conflict, an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The FBI is closely monitoring threats to public safety during the holiday season which may be amplified by the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. The FBI is actively communicating and sharing information with US law enforcement partners, faith communities, and others, according to the spokesperson.Hundreds of pro-Palestine protests marched in New York City on Monday, which led to several violent clashes between demonstrators and police officers that resulted in several arrests, media reported. Pro-Palestine protesters also held demonstrations on Monday outside the homes of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to demand an end to the Gaza conflict.More demonstrations are expected on December 31 after the anti-war coalition ANSWER urged protesters to take to the streets on New Year's Eve to demand a ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestinian lands. The aim is to increase pressure on the US government with marches, walk-outs, sit-ins, and other forms of protest.
FBI Says Closely Monitoring Threats to US Public This Holiday Season Due to Gaza Conflict

02:04 GMT 27.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is closely monitoring threats to US public safety stemming from unrest over the Israel-Hamas conflict, an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The FBI is closely monitoring threats to public safety during the holiday season which may be amplified by the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The FBI is actively communicating and sharing information with US law enforcement partners, faith communities, and others, according to the spokesperson.
Hundreds of pro-Palestine protests marched in New York City on Monday, which led to several violent clashes between demonstrators and police officers that resulted in several arrests, media reported.
Pro-Palestine protesters also held demonstrations on Monday outside the homes of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to demand an end to the Gaza conflict.
How Much Aid Does US Give to Israel?
19 October, 16:30 GMT
More demonstrations are expected on December 31 after the anti-war coalition ANSWER urged protesters to take to the streets on New Year's Eve to demand a ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestinian lands. The aim is to increase pressure on the US government with marches, walk-outs, sit-ins, and other forms of protest.
