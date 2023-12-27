https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russian-air-defenses-down-2-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-rostov-regions-1115831190.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod, Rostov Regions
Russian Air Defenses Down 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod, Rostov Regions
Russian air defense systems have prevented a drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russia's western regions of Belgorod and Rostov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-12-27T06:29+0000
2023-12-27T06:29+0000
2023-12-27T06:29+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9f5c08571e58e42cf218f5119282d5.jpg
Both drones have been destroyed, the statement said."During the night, the attempts to stage a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with the use of unmanned aerial aircraft-type vehicles on the Russian territory were prevented," the defense ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov and Kursk regions with drones since Moscow launched special military operation to protect people of Donbass from Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/russias-drone-dominance-may-force-kiev-to-retreat-1115820239.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d50958595ea7cb6875a1d5c57c78f80f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian drone terrorism
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian drone terrorism
Russian Air Defenses Down 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod, Rostov Regions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have prevented a drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russia's western regions of Belgorod and Rostov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Both drones have been destroyed, the statement said.
"During the night, the attempts to stage a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with the use of unmanned aerial aircraft-type vehicles on the Russian territory were prevented," the defense ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov and Kursk regions with drones since Moscow launched special military operation to protect people of Donbass from Kiev regime.