Russian Air Defenses Down 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod, Rostov Regions

Russian air defense systems have prevented a drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russia's western regions of Belgorod and Rostov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Both drones have been destroyed, the statement said."During the night, the attempts to stage a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with the use of unmanned aerial aircraft-type vehicles on the Russian territory were prevented," the defense ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov and Kursk regions with drones since Moscow launched special military operation to protect people of Donbass from Kiev regime.

