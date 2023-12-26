https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/russias-drone-dominance-may-force-kiev-to-retreat-1115820239.html
Russia's Drone Dominance May Force Ukraine to Retreat
Russia's Drone Dominance May Force Ukraine to Retreat
During her recent interview with a Ukrainian media outlet, Berlinskaya lamented that the majority of Ukrainian military hardware destroyed by Russian forces has been taken out with drone strikes and that unless the powers that be in Ukraine start "thinking a few steps ahead," the Ukrainian troops will be forced into a retreat.
Ukraine faces disastrous consequences if Russia continues to retain its advantage in the field of drone warfare, Ukrainian Center for Aerial Reconnaissance’s head Maria Berlinskaya has told local media.During her recent interview with a Ukrainian media outlet, Berlinskaya lamented that the majority of Ukrainian military hardware destroyed by Russian forces has been taken out with drone strikes and that unless the powers that be in Ukraine start “thinking a few steps ahead,” the Ukrainian troops will be forced into a retreat.She also complained that Ukraine's military and political leadership does not have a vision for the drone industry in Ukraine, with Berlinskaya pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a keen interest in drone production and development in Russia.Berlinskaya made these remarks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an intent to produce a million drones in Ukraine in 2024.It remains unclear exactly how the Kiev regime is going to accomplish this goal, as Ukraine lacks a domestic defense industry and is critically dependent on military hardware shipments from its Western sponsors, though Berlinskaya suggested that Zelensky was referring to “simplest FPV drones.”The Ukrainian conflict has, among other things, highlighted the fact that Russia commands a powerful arsenal of sophisticated weapons that are more than a match for anything NATO has to offer, including drones.The efficient use of this weaponry has translated into a staggering amount of losses for the Ukrainian forces who now have to resort to press-ganging to make up for the shortage of manpower.Drones such as Lancet loitering munitions, as well as hardware including the Ka-52 attack helicopters, T-90 main battle tanks, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Tor-M2 air defense systems afford Russian troops a distinct advantage over the Kiev forces and help safeguard Russia’s borders against any threats.
Russia's Drone Dominance May Force Ukraine to Retreat
13:53 GMT 26.12.2023 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 26.12.2023)
Russia’s drone use in the Ukrainian conflict appears to be causing quite a lot of grief to the regime in Kiev if the recent complaints by Ukrainian officials are to be believed.
Ukraine faces disastrous consequences if Russia continues to retain its advantage in the field of drone warfare
, Ukrainian Center for Aerial Reconnaissance’s head Maria Berlinskaya has told local media.
During her recent interview with a Ukrainian media outlet, Berlinskaya lamented that the majority of Ukrainian military hardware destroyed
by Russian forces has been taken out with drone strikes and that unless the powers that be in Ukraine start “thinking a few steps ahead,” the Ukrainian troops will be forced into a retreat.
She also complained that Ukraine's military and political leadership does not have a vision for the drone industry in Ukraine, with Berlinskaya pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a keen interest in drone production and development in Russia.
Berlinskaya made these remarks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an intent to produce a million drones in Ukraine in 2024.
It remains unclear exactly how the Kiev regime is going to accomplish this goal, as Ukraine lacks a domestic defense industry and is critically dependent on military hardware shipments from its Western sponsors, though Berlinskaya suggested that Zelensky was referring to “simplest FPV drones.”
The Ukrainian conflict has, among other things, highlighted the fact that Russia commands a powerful arsenal of sophisticated weapons
that are more than a match for anything NATO has to offer, including drones.
The efficient use of this weaponry has translated into a staggering amount of losses for the Ukrainian forces who now have to resort to press-ganging to make up for the shortage of manpower.
Drones such as Lancet loitering munitions, as well as hardware including the Ka-52 attack helicopters, T-90 main battle tanks, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Tor-M2 air defense systems afford Russian troops a distinct advantage over the Kiev forces and help safeguard Russia’s borders against any threats.