https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/ukraine-plotting-false-flag-with-chemical-weapons-warns-russian-foreign-ministry-1115833064.html
Ukraine Plotting False Flag With Chemical Weapons, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Plotting False Flag With Chemical Weapons, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian officials have documents at least 23 cases of usage of chem weapons by Ukraine – which is considered a war crime by international law.
2023-12-27T11:40+0000
2023-12-27T11:40+0000
2023-12-27T12:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
toxic chemicals
dangerous chemicals
false flag
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094264759_0:44:2000:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_678d85a58939b792125e50f28faf96e4.jpg
Moscow believes that Ukraine may be cooking up an “anti-Russian false flag operation with the use of Western-made poisonous substances” with the aim of pinning the blame on Moscow for the usage of such chemical weapons, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned.Earlier, Sputnik reported that Russia had sent 23 notes to the secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concerning Ukraine's use of toxic substances as chemical weapons. However, the OPCW was reluctant to send any of its experts to the special military operation zone.In August, a high-ranking Russian military doctor said that the Kiev regime had used shells containing white phosphorous in Zaporozhye. This toxic substance causes severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as tissue necrosis. Moscow believes that Western countries are supplying Ukraine with such noxious chemicals. This winter, a video emerged on the Internet showing the Ukrainian military loading canisters onto drones. Experts suggested that these vessels could likely contain phosgene, a substance explicitly prohibited by the United Nations' Chemical Weapons Convention.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/we-prepared-to-use-them-in-vietnam-untold-story-of-us-toxic-romance-with-depleted-uranium-1114200068.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094264759_0:0:1896:1422_1920x0_80_0_0_648a75275882ac668adec4e435868980.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, did ukraine use chemical weapons, ukrainian phosphorous, phosgene ukraine, ukraine chemical weapons
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, did ukraine use chemical weapons, ukrainian phosphorous, phosgene ukraine, ukraine chemical weapons
Ukraine Plotting False Flag With Chemical Weapons, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry
11:40 GMT 27.12.2023 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 27.12.2023)
Russian officials have documented at least 23 cases in which Ukraine has used arms that contain toxic substances. Under international law, using chemical weapons is deemed a war crime.
Moscow believes that Ukraine may be cooking up an “anti-Russian false flag operation with the use of Western-made poisonous substances” with the aim of pinning the blame on Moscow for the usage of such chemical weapons, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned.
“Quite possibly, another anti-Russian provocation is being set up employing Western-made poisonous substances in order to launch a new campaign within the UN's structures and throughout the global media to accuse our country of the allegedly deliberate use of chemical weapons,” she warned.
Earlier, Sputnik
reported that Russia had sent 23 notes to the secretariat
of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concerning Ukraine's use of toxic substances as chemical weapons. However, the OPCW was reluctant to send any of its experts to the special military operation zone.
In August, a high-ranking Russian military doctor said that the Kiev regime had used shells containing white phosphorous in Zaporozhye
. This toxic substance causes severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as tissue necrosis. Moscow believes that Western countries are supplying Ukraine with such noxious chemicals.
This winter, a video emerged on the Internet showing the Ukrainian military loading canisters onto drones
. Experts suggested that these vessels could likely contain phosgene, a substance explicitly prohibited by the United Nations' Chemical Weapons Convention.