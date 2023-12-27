https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/ukraine-plotting-false-flag-with-chemical-weapons-warns-russian-foreign-ministry-1115833064.html

Ukraine Plotting False Flag With Chemical Weapons, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Plotting False Flag With Chemical Weapons, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian officials have documents at least 23 cases of usage of chem weapons by Ukraine – which is considered a war crime by international law.

2023-12-27T11:40+0000

2023-12-27T11:40+0000

2023-12-27T12:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

toxic chemicals

dangerous chemicals

false flag

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094264759_0:44:2000:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_678d85a58939b792125e50f28faf96e4.jpg

Moscow believes that Ukraine may be cooking up an “anti-Russian false flag operation with the use of Western-made poisonous substances” with the aim of pinning the blame on Moscow for the usage of such chemical weapons, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned.Earlier, Sputnik reported that Russia had sent 23 notes to the secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concerning Ukraine's use of toxic substances as chemical weapons. However, the OPCW was reluctant to send any of its experts to the special military operation zone.In August, a high-ranking Russian military doctor said that the Kiev regime had used shells containing white phosphorous in Zaporozhye. This toxic substance causes severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as tissue necrosis. Moscow believes that Western countries are supplying Ukraine with such noxious chemicals. This winter, a video emerged on the Internet showing the Ukrainian military loading canisters onto drones. Experts suggested that these vessels could likely contain phosgene, a substance explicitly prohibited by the United Nations' Chemical Weapons Convention.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/we-prepared-to-use-them-in-vietnam-untold-story-of-us-toxic-romance-with-depleted-uranium-1114200068.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, did ukraine use chemical weapons, ukrainian phosphorous, phosgene ukraine, ukraine chemical weapons