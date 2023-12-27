https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/us-europe-likely-on-track-to-become-failed-economies-1115839426.html
Polls in the US show that 70-80% of Americans think their country's economy "is getting worse and is being mismanaged," says US economist and former Wall Street analyst Michael Hudson.During an interview with Sputnik, Hudson argued that the US' gross domestic product growth occurs only for the 10% of the population, with the remaining 90% of Americans being left empty-handed.
However, Hudson also indicated that across the pond, Europe is not faring any better as the "destruction of German heavy industry as a result of the Nord Stream blow-up and the sanctions against Russia have pushed Germany into a decline."The German economy's woes, in turn, put the "entire euro's exchange rate" at risk because of the significant role Germany's export surplus played in the Eurozone balance and foreign exchange.Without German exports and earnings, there is a "pressure on the euro to go down against the [US] dollar, and the euro is becoming a sort of failed currency," Hudson said.Hudson dismissed US President Joe Biden's boasting about the American economy growing, with the American economist noting the growth is essentially a product of the US Federal Reserve "pumping money into the stock market and that is pushing up stocks."At this time, the United States faces a health crisis, housing crisis and a "general economic malaise," he added.Hudson also weighed in on matters such as the ramifications of Western powers' seizure of Russia's foreign assets and the role of US dollar as an instrument of control wielded by Washington.
Polls in the US show that 70-80% of Americans think their country’s economy “is getting worse and is being mismanaged,” says US economist and former Wall Street analyst Michael Hudson.
During an interview
with Sputnik, Hudson argued that the US' gross domestic product growth occurs only for the 10% of the population, with the remaining 90% of Americans being left empty-handed.
“So what you are having in the West is a bifurcated economy: it is very good to be a billionaire, it is very good to have stocks and even bonds; it is not good at all if you are a wage earner and have to pay for your housing and your food and your consumption out of what you're earning,” he explained.
However, Hudson also indicated that across the pond, Europe is not faring any better as the “destruction of German heavy industry as a result of the Nord Stream blow-up and the sanctions against Russia have pushed Germany into a decline.”
The German economy’s woes, in turn, put the “entire euro’s exchange rate” at risk because of the significant role Germany’s export surplus played in the Eurozone balance and foreign exchange.
Without German exports and earnings, there is a “pressure on the euro to go down against the [US] dollar, and the euro is becoming a sort of failed currency,” Hudson said.
“So there is talk now in both Europe and America, ‘Is America a failed economy? Is Europe a failed economy?’ That’s really what we should be talking about, not simply whether the economy is growing or not,” he pointed out.
Hudson dismissed US President Joe Biden’s boasting about the American economy growing, with the American economist noting the growth is essentially a product of the US Federal Reserve “pumping money into the stock market and that is pushing up stocks.”
“For Mr. Biden, the contributors to the Democratic Party are the financial sector, and for the financial sector, it is doing just fine. So Mr. Biden’s economy is thriving,” Hudson continued. “Unfortunately, the economy for the 90% is not thriving, that is not Mr. Biden’s economy and that is why Mr. Biden’s approval ratings have fallen to the lowest approval of any sitting president since World War II, since statistics began to be covered.”
At this time, the United States faces a health crisis, housing crisis and a “general economic malaise,” he added.
Hudson also weighed in on matters such as the ramifications of Western powers’ seizure of Russia’s foreign assets and the role of US dollar as an instrument of control wielded by Washington.