Biden Press Secretary's Annual Salary Should Be Reduced to $1 - US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said on Thursday that the salary of President Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre should be reduced to $1 per year for allegedly dodging reporters' questions, lying and violating the Hatch Act.
"Karine Jean-Pierre has spent the entire year dodging fair questions from reporters, lying to the American people and violating the Hatch Act. That's why I'm advocating for her salary to be lowered to $1 a year," Tenney said on X (former Twitter). The end of December marks the end of Jean-Pierre's first year as White House press secretary. During her time at the position she has been constantly criticized for not answering reporters' questions and getting into tussles with media representatives during press events. For example, Jean-Pierre once stormed out of a White House briefing after being pressed by Simon Ateba, a reporter from Today News Africa. Similar altercations have often resulted in Jean-Pierre abruptly ending her press conferences. In November, Tenney introduced an amendment in the US House of Representatives seeking to reduce Jean-Pierre's annual salary to $1. However, the lower chamber of Congress rejected the amendment in a vote of 257-165.
16:51 GMT 28.12.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said on Thursday that the salary of President Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre should be reduced to $1 per year for allegedly dodging reporters' questions, lying and violating the Hatch Act.
"Karine Jean-Pierre has spent the entire year dodging fair questions from reporters, lying to the American people and violating the Hatch Act. That's why I'm advocating for her salary to be lowered to $1 a year," Tenney said on X (former Twitter).
The end of December marks the end of Jean-Pierre's first year as White House press secretary. During her time at the position she has been constantly criticized for not answering reporters' questions and getting into tussles with media representatives during press events.
For example, Jean-Pierre once stormed out of a White House briefing after being pressed by Simon Ateba, a reporter from Today News Africa. Similar altercations have often resulted in Jean-Pierre abruptly ending her press conferences.
In November, Tenney introduced an amendment in the US House of Representatives seeking to reduce Jean-Pierre's annual salary to $1. However, the lower chamber of Congress rejected the amendment in a vote of 257-165.
