Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court to Overturn Trump's Ban From State Ballot
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court to Overturn Trump's Ban From State Ballot
The Colorado Republican Party filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court challenging the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state ballot in the upcoming election, a court filing revealed.
"The state has interfered in the primary election by unreasonably restricting the Party’s ability to select its candidates," the court document stated on Wednesday. "As a natural and inevitable result, the state has interfered with the Party’s ability to place on the general election ballot the candidate of its choice. And it has done so based on a subjective claim of insurrection the state lacks any constitutional authority to make." The Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the events on January 6 at the US Capitol, citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are engaged in insurrection from holding public office.
