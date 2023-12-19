https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/colorado-court-rules-trump-disqualified-from-2024-primary-ballot---filing-1115689238.html

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From 2024 Ballot in First-Ever

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From 2024 Ballot in First-Ever

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from being on the 2024 Republican primary ballot, court documents revealed.

"This appeal from a district court proceeding under the Colorado Election Code, the supreme court considers whether former President Donald J. Trump may appear on the Colorado Republican presidential primary ballot in 2024. A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot. The court stays its ruling until January 4, 2024, subject to any further appellate proceedings," the court stated on Tuesday. Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment states that no person who has "engaged in insurrection" or given aid to enemies thereof shall be eligible to hold public office in the United States. The plaintiffs’ case contends that Trump is ineligible to run for president in 2024 due to his alleged role in the January 6 US Capitol riot. Although Trump urged demonstrators to protest peacefully, the case argues that the former president nevertheless organized the group and incited them to breach the US Capitol.It is the first time a state court has ruled that Trump should be barred from the 2024 election on those grounds.This ruling is pivotal, especially as Trump is gaining momentum in various polls and is a strong contender for the Republican presidential nomination. Despite the ruling, which could restrict Trump's ability to secure Colorado’s 10 Electoral College votes, courts in Minnesota and Michigan have dismissed similar legal challenges to Trump's eligibility. The legal battle over Trump's candidacy remains ongoing in several states, including Michigan, where an appeal has been filed following a lost suit. Amidst these legal proceedings, Trump's increasing lead in polls is accompanied by heavy criticism of Joe Biden. Additionally, there are claims suggesting that the allegations against Trump are part of a political strategy by the Biden administration to undermine his potential candidacy, considering his strong chances in the upcoming 2024 presidential race. On multiple occasions, Trump has claimed that he is targeted by the current administration legal which employes means of political oppression to influence the election's outcome.Trump will challenge a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court barring him from the state’s primary vote for the upcoming election, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a press release.

