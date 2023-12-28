https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/ex-pentagon-analyst-honest-audit-of-us-ukraine-funding-only-possible-without-team-biden-1115860438.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Honest Audit of US' Ukraine Funding Only Possible Without Team Biden

The US government has reportedly been able to trace just $1.5 billion of the $75.4 billion it has approved for Ukraine, as per an RT analysis of a newly declassified US State Department IG report.

RT has obtained and analyzed materials from a declassified report by the inspector general of the US State Department concerning the costs of military support for Ukraine.As per the report, Kiev has received at least $44 billion from the State Department since the beginning of the Russian special military operation. This was the most significant part of the total flow of American funding into Ukraine which amounted to at least $75.4 billion during 2022 and 2023. For its part, the Pentagon has provided the Ukrainian defense industry with almost $13 billion annually since 2022.However, the US State Department has so far managed to trace only $1.5 billion – i.e. less than 2% of all monies approved by American lawmakers for Ukraine – explaining that the audit of the remaining funds has been complicated by military conditions. The materials reviewed by RT also blamed the lack of transparency on endemic corruption in Ukraine's public and private sectors.Washington has routinely funded the Ukrainian military since 2014. Even though the US-funded 2021 Global Organized Crime Index called Ukraine one of the largest arms trafficking markets in Europe, military funding was considerably stepped up in 2022. Still, Ukraine corruption concerns related to an alleged waste of Western aid were openly articulated only at the end of 2023.Washington began on-site inspections in Ukraine to keep track of the arms it supplied around October 2022, following a series of reports alleging that US weapons were hard to trace in Ukraine and warning about potential arms smuggling. In 2023 several US government teams were dispatched to Ukraine to monitor ongoing US security assistance to Kiev.In October, a confidential US strategy document obtained by Politico revealed that the Biden administration was far more concerned about Ukraine's corruption than it publicly admitted. The document proposed a series of reforms to root out malfeasance in the US government and its numerous agencies, arguing that "perceptions of high-level corruption" could "undermine the Ukrainian public’s and foreign leaders’ confidence in the war-time government." So, will the latest effort to track US aid in Ukraine work?"Audits take time, and are effective only when there is some institutional reward for cutting costs and exposing waste," the former Pentagon analyst said.

