Japanese Gov't OKs Relocation of US Base in Okinawa Though Local Gov't Opposed - Reports

The Japanese government has approved the start of ground works for the relocation of a US military base in Okinawa prefecture, despite opposition from local authorities, Japanese news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Japanese Ministry of Land gave the green light to landfill works in Oura Bay on Thursday morning, the broadcaster reported, adding this is the first time that Japan's central government overrules a decision by local authorities in one of the prefectures. The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to start building embankments in mid-January, unless the Supreme Court grants the Okinawa government's appeal, in which case the Tokyo-based central government will have to stop the works, broadcaster said. Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki insists that the Tokyo-mandated relocation and construction works violate the autonomy of the regional government, the broadcaster reported. Tokyo and Washington agreed to relocate the Futenma military base from near a densely populated area in Okinawa to an offshore site within the same prefecture back in 2006. This required landfill works, which the local government has refused to allow. The cause was taken to Japan's Supreme Court, which ruled in 2018 to start the ground works for the relocation. In 2020, after soft ground was discovered on the construction site, a design change was requested. Tamaki, who took office in 2018, declined the request. In October, the Japanese Land Ministry went to the Fukuoka High Court, which gave its green light for construction works. Tamaki appealed with the Supreme Court, but the mere filing of the suit is not a legal obstacle to the start of construction works as long as the verdict is pending.

