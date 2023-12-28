https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-evacuates-citizens-of-ukraine-kyrgyzstan-sweden-morocco-from-gaza-1115851528.html
Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza
Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza
Among those evacuated by Russia from the Gaza Strip, in addition to Russians and Palestinians, were citizens of Ukraine, Sweden, Morocco and Kyrgyzstan, Yuri Gorlach, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis management centre, said on Thursday.
2023-12-28T10:57+0000
2023-12-28T10:57+0000
2023-12-28T10:57+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
gaza violence
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114635037_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_87f6f6a5ad12ec9838fa327059b6beeb.jpg
Since the new outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict in October, Russia stepped up with humanitarian aid while strongly condemning violence and urging for a two-state solution."So far, 1,125 people have left and arrived through the Rafah checkpoint on special flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, these are Russian citizens (644 people) and 473 Palestinians — family members of Russian citizens. We also managed to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Sweden, and Morocco," Gorlach told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russia-to-deliver-20-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-1115739163.html
gaza strip
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114635037_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e1df9b3568f5ee3c5cb210218eeb4a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel-hamas conflict, israel-gaza crisis, israel-palestine conflict, russia humanitarian
israel-hamas conflict, israel-gaza crisis, israel-palestine conflict, russia humanitarian
Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Among those evacuated by Russia from the Gaza Strip, in addition to Russians and Palestinians, were citizens of Ukraine, Sweden, Morocco and Kyrgyzstan, Yuri Gorlach, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis management centre, said on Thursday.
Since the new outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict in October, Russia stepped up with humanitarian aid while strongly condemning violence and urging for a two-state solution.
"So far, 1,125 people have left and arrived through the Rafah checkpoint on special flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, these are Russian citizens (644 people) and 473 Palestinians — family members of Russian citizens. We also managed to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Sweden, and Morocco," Gorlach told reporters.