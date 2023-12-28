https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-evacuates-citizens-of-ukraine-kyrgyzstan-sweden-morocco-from-gaza-1115851528.html

Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza

Among those evacuated by Russia from the Gaza Strip, in addition to Russians and Palestinians, were citizens of Ukraine, Sweden, Morocco and Kyrgyzstan, Yuri Gorlach, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis management centre, said on Thursday.

Since the new outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict in October, Russia stepped up with humanitarian aid while strongly condemning violence and urging for a two-state solution."So far, 1,125 people have left and arrived through the Rafah checkpoint on special flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, these are Russian citizens (644 people) and 473 Palestinians — family members of Russian citizens. We also managed to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Sweden, and Morocco," Gorlach told reporters.

