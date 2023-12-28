International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-evacuates-citizens-of-ukraine-kyrgyzstan-sweden-morocco-from-gaza-1115851528.html
Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza
Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza
Among those evacuated by Russia from the Gaza Strip, in addition to Russians and Palestinians, were citizens of Ukraine, Sweden, Morocco and Kyrgyzstan, Yuri Gorlach, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis management centre, said on Thursday.
2023-12-28T10:57+0000
2023-12-28T10:57+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
gaza violence
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114635037_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_87f6f6a5ad12ec9838fa327059b6beeb.jpg
Since the new outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict in October, Russia stepped up with humanitarian aid while strongly condemning violence and urging for a two-state solution."So far, 1,125 people have left and arrived through the Rafah checkpoint on special flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, these are Russian citizens (644 people) and 473 Palestinians — family members of Russian citizens. We also managed to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Sweden, and Morocco," Gorlach told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russia-to-deliver-20-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-1115739163.html
gaza strip
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114635037_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e1df9b3568f5ee3c5cb210218eeb4a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-hamas conflict, israel-gaza crisis, israel-palestine conflict, russia humanitarian
israel-hamas conflict, israel-gaza crisis, israel-palestine conflict, russia humanitarian

Russia Evacuates Citizens of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Morocco From Gaza

10:57 GMT 28.12.2023
© AP Photo / Ahmed HatemВолонтеры у пункта пропуска Рафах на границе Египта и Газы
Волонтеры у пункта пропуска Рафах на границе Египта и Газы - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© AP Photo / Ahmed Hatem
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Among those evacuated by Russia from the Gaza Strip, in addition to Russians and Palestinians, were citizens of Ukraine, Sweden, Morocco and Kyrgyzstan, Yuri Gorlach, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis management centre, said on Thursday.
Since the new outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict in October, Russia stepped up with humanitarian aid while strongly condemning violence and urging for a two-state solution.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver another 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
World
Russia to Deliver 20 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
22 December, 06:20 GMT
"So far, 1,125 people have left and arrived through the Rafah checkpoint on special flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, these are Russian citizens (644 people) and 473 Palestinians — family members of Russian citizens. We also managed to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Sweden, and Morocco," Gorlach told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала