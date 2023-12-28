https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-united-states-agree-to-extend-cross-flight-program-to-iss-through-2025-1115853024.html
Russia, United States Agree to Extend Cross-Flight Program to ISS Through 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday that it had agreed with NASA to extend the program of cross-flights to the International Space Station (ISS) through 2025.
In July and December, two amendments were signed to the agreement on the implementation of the agreement between Roscosmos and NASA regarding flights of integrated crews on Russian and American manned spacecraft, the statement read.
"In 2023, in order to maintain the reliability of the functioning of the ISS as a whole and to guarantee the presence in the Russian segment of at least one representative of Roscosmos and the presence in the American segment of at least one NASA representative, an agreement was reached with American partners to continue cross-flights until 2025 inclusive," Roscosmos said in a statement.