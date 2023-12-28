https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/scott-ritter-maryinkas-liberation-major-victory-for-russia-1115848872.html

Scott Ritter: Maryinka’s Liberation ‘Major Victory' for Russia

The Russian forces freeing Maryinka adds significantly to their drive to push on, by Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, told Sputnik.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated the town of Maryinka on Monday. Maryinka is a heavily fortified settlement situated on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk."In the course of offensive operations, assault detachments from the Southern Group of Forces completely liberated Maryinka southwest of Donetsk," Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin during Monday’s briefing.Speaking to Sputnik, Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector recalled that from Maryinka, a town of around 9,000 people, Ukrainian forces carried out "merciless shelling of the civilian population of Donetsk and the surrounding area."He dubbed Maryinka’s liberation "part of the concerted effort being undertaken by the Russian military to create a situation for the civilians of Donetsk, where they can live in peace without the fear of daily bombardment that has killed so many innocent civilians, including children."He recounted that the Russian defense industry "is in full gear" producing new military equipment in significant quantities for the Russian forces that are deployed in the Donbass and the new Russian territories of Kherson and Zaporozhye. "Right now, it looks like Russia will sustain and maintain the strategic advantage," per Ritter.The ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer underlined that it remains to be seen whether Maryinka represents "the beginning of a new phase of aggressive offensive operations or whether Russia will continue to pick away at these heavily fortified Ukrainian defenses before going on the full-blown offensive."“Morally, it stops the source of the daily shelling of the innocent civilians of Donetsk. And two, it represents yet another victory of the Russian Armed Forces over not just the forces of Ukraine, but the collective West and NATO,” Ritter concluded.

