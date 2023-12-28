https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/us-may-consider-nuclear-option-to-avoid-defeat-in-ukraine-1115857609.html

US May Consider 'Nuclear Option' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine

As Russia's Armed Forces continue to dominate the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev's sponsors in the US have become increasingly worried about how setbacks suffered by their proxy may affect US politics.

The US leadership may resort to some drastic measures to avert Russia’s triumph, argued former CIA analyst Ray McGovern.During his recent interview on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s podcast Judging Freedom, McGovern postulated that the upcoming presidential election in the United States prompts the Biden administration to desperately search for a way to make it look like they are not losing in the Ukrainian conflict.According to him, this scenario of considering the nuclear option is “likely to happen” and is the “only solution” the powers that be in Washington DC may think up to avoid losing the 2024 presidential election.McGovern made these remarks as Kiev forces in Ukraine continue to suffer defeat after defeat at the hands of the Russian military.While Kiev’s overhyped “counteroffensive” this year ended in complete disaster with tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers dead and dozens of NATO-donated tanks and armored vehicles destroyed, Russian forces continue to steadily drive Ukrainian troops back and gain ground in the Donbass region.

