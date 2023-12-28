https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/us-seabed-claim-could-be-attempt-to-beat-russia-and-canada-to-arctic-resources-1115860664.html
US Seabed Claim Could Be Attempt to Beat Russia and Canada to Arctic Resources
The attempts by the United States to lay claim to vast swathes of sea shelf in several oceans appear to be an effort to grab the natural resources that may be buried there.
The US government unilaterally announced new limits for the country’s continental shelf last week. The move effectively translates into Washington claiming about one million square kilometers of waters and seabed in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico and the Bering Sea.This new US claim on continental shelves confirms Washington’s strategic and economic interest in large natural resource deposits hidden below the seabed, with said resources ranging from oil and gas to rare earth elements, explained Sherri Goodman, a former environmental officer at the Pentagon.However, Ret.Col. Pierre Leblanc, former commander of the Canadian Forces in the Arctic, pointed out that deep sea oil and mineral extraction would require considerable investment, not to mention additional surveys as the potential of these natural resource deposits is yet to be properly assessed.He also suggested that the US hurried to lay claim to parts of the Arctic shelf out of fear that Russia or Canada might have beaten them to it.The situation is further complicated by the fact that the US has neither signed nor ratified the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that regulates how a country may make an extended continental shelf claim beyond its 200-mile exclusive economic zone, as the US is doing.
