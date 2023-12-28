https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/us-seabed-claim-could-be-attempt-to-beat-russia-and-canada-to-arctic-resources-1115860664.html

US Seabed Claim Could Be Attempt to Beat Russia and Canada to Arctic Resources

US Seabed Claim Could Be Attempt to Beat Russia and Canada to Arctic Resources

The attempts by the United States to lay claim to vast swathes of sea shelf in several oceans appear to be an effort to grab the natural resources that may be buried there.

2023-12-28T18:56+0000

2023-12-28T18:56+0000

2023-12-28T18:57+0000

world

us

canada

arctic

continental shelf

claim

natural resources

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103727/99/1037279920_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_3ca330f4976a99f3403bb0da53775c76.jpg

The US government unilaterally announced new limits for the country’s continental shelf last week. The move effectively translates into Washington claiming about one million square kilometers of waters and seabed in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico and the Bering Sea.This new US claim on continental shelves confirms Washington’s strategic and economic interest in large natural resource deposits hidden below the seabed, with said resources ranging from oil and gas to rare earth elements, explained Sherri Goodman, a former environmental officer at the Pentagon.However, Ret.Col. Pierre Leblanc, former commander of the Canadian Forces in the Arctic, pointed out that deep sea oil and mineral extraction would require considerable investment, not to mention additional surveys as the potential of these natural resource deposits is yet to be properly assessed.He also suggested that the US hurried to lay claim to parts of the Arctic shelf out of fear that Russia or Canada might have beaten them to it.The situation is further complicated by the fact that the US has neither signed nor ratified the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that regulates how a country may make an extended continental shelf claim beyond its 200-mile exclusive economic zone, as the US is doing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/russia-lambasts-us-unacceptable-claims-to-arctic-shelf-1115789768.html

canada

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us continental shelf claim, us arctic ocean claim