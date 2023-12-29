International
Russia Launches 50 Attacks, One Mass Strike Against Targets in Ukraine With Precision Weapon, Drones
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/beijing-on-zelensky-formula-meeting-china-to-work-on-political-settlement-of-crisis-1115873103.html
Beijing on 'Zelensky Formula' Meeting: China to Work on Political Settlement of Crisis
Beijing on 'Zelensky Formula' Meeting: China to Work on Political Settlement of Crisis
China will continue to contribute to the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
2023-12-29T09:56+0000
2023-12-29T09:56+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
china
chinese foreign ministry
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that 10 day ago a secret meeting took place under the "peace plan" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the participation of western countries, as well as some states of the Global South. "China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and very clear. We have always been committed to playing a constructive role in the ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis. We will also continue to stimulate negotiations in our own ways in order to facilitate an early political settlement of the crisis," the spokeswoman said, answering a question about whether the Chinese side participated in the meeting.Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his 10-point "peace formula" in late November 2022. The draft suggests that Moscow should hand over Russian regions, including Crimea and territories that reunited with Russia in 2022 after popular referendums. Another issue in energy security guarantees, as well as the exchange of captured military personnel. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Zelensky's "peace formula" is obviously out of touch with reality. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24, described the "peace formula" as "a figment of sick imagination".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-peace-plan-figment-of-sick-imagination-1115849994.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_162:0:2878:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a1a54c30f4874cc257c21717bf01c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zelensky preace formula, china ukraine. zelensky peace plan
zelensky preace formula, china ukraine. zelensky peace plan

Beijing on 'Zelensky Formula' Meeting: China to Work on Political Settlement of Crisis

09:56 GMT 29.12.2023
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankA view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing
A view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will continue to contribute to the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that 10 day ago a secret meeting took place under the "peace plan" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the participation of western countries, as well as some states of the Global South.
"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and very clear. We have always been committed to playing a constructive role in the ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis. We will also continue to stimulate negotiations in our own ways in order to facilitate an early political settlement of the crisis," the spokeswoman said, answering a question about whether the Chinese side participated in the meeting.
Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his 10-point "peace formula" in late November 2022. The draft suggests that Moscow should hand over Russian regions, including Crimea and territories that reunited with Russia in 2022 after popular referendums. Another issue in energy security guarantees, as well as the exchange of captured military personnel.
People of Crimea rally for reunification with Russia ahead of referendum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Lavrov Blasts Zelensky's Peace Plan as 'Figment of Sick Imagination'
Yesterday, 09:29 GMT
Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Zelensky's "peace formula" is obviously out of touch with reality. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24, described the "peace formula" as "a figment of sick imagination".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала