https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/beijing-on-zelensky-formula-meeting-china-to-work-on-political-settlement-of-crisis-1115873103.html

Beijing on 'Zelensky Formula' Meeting: China to Work on Political Settlement of Crisis

Beijing on 'Zelensky Formula' Meeting: China to Work on Political Settlement of Crisis

China will continue to contribute to the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

2023-12-29T09:56+0000

2023-12-29T09:56+0000

2023-12-29T09:56+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

china

chinese foreign ministry

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that 10 day ago a secret meeting took place under the "peace plan" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the participation of western countries, as well as some states of the Global South. "China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and very clear. We have always been committed to playing a constructive role in the ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis. We will also continue to stimulate negotiations in our own ways in order to facilitate an early political settlement of the crisis," the spokeswoman said, answering a question about whether the Chinese side participated in the meeting.Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his 10-point "peace formula" in late November 2022. The draft suggests that Moscow should hand over Russian regions, including Crimea and territories that reunited with Russia in 2022 after popular referendums. Another issue in energy security guarantees, as well as the exchange of captured military personnel. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Zelensky's "peace formula" is obviously out of touch with reality. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24, described the "peace formula" as "a figment of sick imagination".

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-peace-plan-figment-of-sick-imagination-1115849994.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zelensky preace formula, china ukraine. zelensky peace plan