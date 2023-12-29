https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/cia-complaints-about-spy-troubles-in-china-could-be-pity-ploy-to-mask-incompetence-1115875922.html

CIA Complaints About Spy Troubles in China Could Be 'Pity Ploy' to Mask Incompetence

CIA Complaints About Spy Troubles in China Could Be 'Pity Ploy' to Mask Incompetence

Recent media revelations about the dire state of CIA operations in China leave one to wonder what might the spy agency gain from such a report and what kind of deception might be in play.

2023-12-29T13:09+0000

2023-12-29T13:09+0000

2023-12-29T13:09+0000

analysis

china

us

cia

espionage

agents

spying

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081902525_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_368429d1db7144b49d21ac7e3ae97045.jpg

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has apparently hit a snag while trying to rebuild its spy network in China, which was previously devastated by Beijing’s counterintelligence operations.About a decade ago, the CIA network of agents in China was reportedly wiped out by Chinese spy catchers, effectively leaving the folk at Langley with no means to gain insights into Beijing’s plans and intentions, The Wall Street Journal reported this week citing unnamed US intelligence officials.Commenting on this development, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh told Sputnik that the people “in intelligence” with whom he talked offered a “wide range of opinions on the matter.”Another theory is that it is mere "shaking the tin cup. They want more money,” Noh said.“But on the other hand, we understand that intelligence agencies are about two things. One of them is about intelligence, that is to gather information. And the other is to deceive. And so if we think of it as the second, that is, as Bill Casey said, we'll know our work is complete when everything the US people believe is a lie. Then we have to wonder, what's the deception here? I mean, if they rebuilt the network, they wouldn't say so. And if they didn't rebuild it, they wouldn't say so either,” he added.According to him, the CIA wants to “kind of send mixed messages, a little bit of mystification and smoke and mirrors” as the agency tries “very, very hard to reconstitute their human intelligence networks.”He speculated that the CIA might find it problematic to recruit human assets in China as Chinese people would be unlikely to “give up” their loyalty to their country “for no other reason than for the material standards of living.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220808/the-china-syndrome-cia-reportedly-shifts-resources-from-counterterrorism-to-concentrate-on-prc-1099390144.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

china, cia, us, us-china tensions, spying, intelligence network, cia in china, us espionage on china, cia fail