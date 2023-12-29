https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/eu-believes-it-can-provide-funds-for-ukraine-without-hungary-1115873492.html

EU Believes It Can Provide Funds for Ukraine Without Hungary

EU Believes It Can Provide Funds for Ukraine Without Hungary

The German government believes the EU will be able to continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine - even if Hungary is against it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said.

2023-12-29T10:30+0000

2023-12-29T10:30+0000

2023-12-29T10:30+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115761426_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_20a7feeabf1fc7b28027bb2acb2c6193.jpg

“You know that we have once again expanded our bilateral assistance and plan to provide military support worth 8 billion euros [$8.9 billion] next year. The EU will also continue to provide support to Ukraine in any case,” Wagner said. He said allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine was discussed in December at the EU summit, but then it was not resolved positively due to opposition from Hungary. At the beginning of next year, Germany will continue to actively promote the allocation of this assistance to Ukraine in the EU, he said. “The EU will continue its support. The EU-26 [without Hungary] will certainly also be able to act. But I don’t want to talk now about how such support can be organized. This also requires further consultations in Brussels,” Wagner said. Hungary is opposing most EU decisions on Ukraine, including the eighth tranche worth 500 million euros in military aid, 5 billion euros from the European Peace Facility for military support in 2024, a broader package worth 20 billion in military aid over four years, as well as 50 billion in macro-financial assistance for 2024-2027. EU is desperately trying to allocate funds to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev regime over the next four years. However, the plans have faced opposition from Hungary, as well as other EU member states.Hungary is skeptical about funding Ukraine and believes that EU may have already handed to Kiev some frozen Hungarian funds.According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that EU froze Budapest funds to use them as tool of political pressure to alter its position on migration, sex education, and sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/beginning-of-the-end-of-ukraine-conflict-sees-chance-for-diplomacy-negotiation-1115868244.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, hungary, viktor orban, viktor orban ukraine, eu money for ukraine