Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has suggested that some of the EU funds that Brussels is supposed to allocate to Budapest may already have been transferred to Kiev.

The European Union froze over €6 billion designated for Hungary last September due to alleged political concerns. However, Hungarian PM Orban insists that Hungary has met all the EU's requirements and that the funds were rather used to back the Kiev regime.He added that Brussels owes Hungary "more than three billion euros" because Budapest "paid everything that had to be paid.""In terms of the Hungarian budget, this is a significant amount," the prime minister stressed.Earlier, Gergely Gulyas, the current head of the prime minister's office, said that Ukraine would not receive any EU budget funds until Hungary gets its rightful share, as unanimous support is necessary to adjust the EU budget.Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed increasing the EU's budget for 2024-2027 by €66 billion to support Ukraine, migration and refugee programs, as well as improve competitiveness. The proposal includes €50 billion in grants and loans over the next four years. Orban dismissed this proposal, citing uncertainty about the funds already sent to Ukraine.In September 2022, the European Commission froze EU funds earmarked for Hungary, withholding some €7.5 billion and citing Budapest's alleged violation of EU rules.In December 2022, the EU countries agreed to reduce the withheld funds to €6.3 billion. In exchange, Hungary agreed to lift its veto on several issues of European politics.The Hungarian prime minister said that the EU is withholding funds from Hungary to influence its positions on migration, sex education, and sanctions. However, Hungary remains steadfast in its stance on these issues, anticipating continued pressure from the EU. For his part, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that the country must be prepared for serious attacks from the EU because "Brussels and the liberal propaganda machine" are not selective in their means and use all forms of blackmail against Budapest.

