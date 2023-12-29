International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/moscow-calls-for-leveraging-all-accumulated-experience-for-solving-middle-east-crisis-1115879642.html
Moscow Calls for Leveraging All Accumulated Experience for Solving Middle East Crisis
Moscow Calls for Leveraging All Accumulated Experience for Solving Middle East Crisis
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday called for leveraging all the accumulated experience for solving the Middle East crisis under a Russia-proposed new mechanism of external support that would involve the regional countries.
2023-12-29T16:45+0000
2023-12-29T16:47+0000
world
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
russia
israel
hamas
european union (eu)
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1b5bece541ad2d474c3c52588c2a70.jpg
In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed the creation of a mechanism of external support to ensure the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying that it should be representative and involve the regional nations, which the Quartet on the Middle East had failed to do. The experience accumulated in the field includes, in particular, the results of special conferences, resolutions of the UN Security Council and meetings of the Quartet on the Middle East, the spokeswoman added. The Middle East Quartet, comprised of the UN, the United States, the European Union, and Russia, was established in Madrid in 2002 to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The Quartet's activities aimed to develop the Palestinian economy and empower its institutions, as well as promote a two-state solution to the conflict. In June 2023, Lavrov said that "collective diplomacy to facilitate the Arab-Israeli settlement has stalled," mainly due to the decision of the US and the EU to "unilaterally suspend the activities of the Middle East quartet." On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,300 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/two-state-solution-or-one-state-agreement-what-are-the-options-in-palestines-path-to-statehood-1114148856.html
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f3973a7101ca6ec7e1db0afc898a74.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, russia, middle east crisis, maria zakharovam gaza war, palestinian authority, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, two state solution
middle east, russia, middle east crisis, maria zakharovam gaza war, palestinian authority, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, two state solution

Moscow Calls for Leveraging All Accumulated Experience for Solving Middle East Crisis

16:45 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 16:47 GMT 29.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA view shows the Christ the Saviour Cathedral, Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, a Soviet era high-rise building on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment and the skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", during sunset in Moscow, Russia.
A view shows the Christ the Saviour Cathedral, Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, a Soviet era high-rise building on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment and the skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, during sunset in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday called for leveraging all the accumulated experience for solving the Middle East crisis under a Russia-proposed new mechanism of external support that would involve the regional countries.
In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed the creation of a mechanism of external support to ensure the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying that it should be representative and involve the regional nations, which the Quartet on the Middle East had failed to do.
"A special updated mechanism is needed. You ask why is the Quartet not enough? I will quote Sergey Lavrov as saying that it has failed to represent the regional countries ... The entire basis that has been built up should and can be leveraged," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The experience accumulated in the field includes, in particular, the results of special conferences, resolutions of the UN Security Council and meetings of the Quartet on the Middle East, the spokeswoman added.
The Middle East Quartet, comprised of the UN, the United States, the European Union, and Russia, was established in Madrid in 2002 to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The Quartet's activities aimed to develop the Palestinian economy and empower its institutions, as well as promote a two-state solution to the conflict.
Israel and Palestine flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Analysis
Two-State Solution or One-State Agreement: What are the Options in Palestine’s Path to Statehood?
12 October, 18:01 GMT
In June 2023, Lavrov said that "collective diplomacy to facilitate the Arab-Israeli settlement has stalled," mainly due to the decision of the US and the EU to "unilaterally suspend the activities of the Middle East quartet."
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,300 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала