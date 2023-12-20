https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/two-state-model-is-key-to-palestine-israel-conflict-resolution---russian-foreign-ministry-1115692384.html

Two-State Model Is Key to Palestine-Israel Conflict Resolution - Russian Foreign Ministry

Two-State Model Is Key to Palestine-Israel Conflict Resolution - Russian Foreign Ministry

Maria Zakharova, the official spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated that Moscow believes the future lies in a two-state model, with peaceful coexistence between the two states and Palestine's capital in East Jerusalem, the official said in an interview with the channel Belarus-1.

This position is based not only on Russia's own analysis but also on international legal documents like UN Security Council resolutions and General Assembly decisions, the spokeswoman stated.The spokeswoman said that countries in the Middle East have taken a responsible position on the Palestine-Israel conflict, making efforts to prevent it from escalating into something more global. Zakharova acknowledged the positions of regional countries that align with or are close to Russia's perspective, emphasizing the need to seek a solution and understand the roots and primary causes of the conflict. She commented that while Western countries have long been destabilizing the region, countries in the region have outgrown illusions and understand that their stability, future, and happiness are in their own hands, not in those of others who promise much but have caused interventions in internal affairs and regional reshaping. These countries are now striving to ensure that the Palestine-Israel conflict does not escalate into something more severe and irreparable, aware of the risks and behaving responsibly.

