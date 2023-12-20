https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/two-state-model-is-key-to-palestine-israel-conflict-resolution---russian-foreign-ministry-1115692384.html
Two-State Model Is Key to Palestine-Israel Conflict Resolution - Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova, the official spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated that Moscow believes the future lies in a two-state model, with peaceful coexistence between the two states and Palestine's capital in East Jerusalem, the official said in an interview with the channel Belarus-1.
This position is based not only on Russia's own analysis but also on international legal documents like UN Security Council resolutions and General Assembly decisions, the spokeswoman stated.The spokeswoman said that countries in the Middle East have taken a responsible position on the Palestine-Israel conflict, making efforts to prevent it from escalating into something more global. Zakharova acknowledged the positions of regional countries that align with or are close to Russia's perspective, emphasizing the need to seek a solution and understand the roots and primary causes of the conflict. She commented that while Western countries have long been destabilizing the region, countries in the region have outgrown illusions and understand that their stability, future, and happiness are in their own hands, not in those of others who promise much but have caused interventions in internal affairs and regional reshaping. These countries are now striving to ensure that the Palestine-Israel conflict does not escalate into something more severe and irreparable, aware of the risks and behaving responsibly.
Two-State Model Is Key to Palestine-Israel Conflict Resolution - Russian Foreign Ministry
This position is based not only on Russia's own analysis but also on international legal documents like UN Security Council resolutions and General Assembly decisions, the spokeswoman stated.
"We see the essence of this conflict, we understand that through the method of aggression, by conducting military operations, indiscriminately killing the civilian population, this situation will not only remain unresolved, but could also be exacerbated," Zakharova emphasized.
The spokeswoman said that countries in the Middle East have taken a responsible position on the Palestine-Israel conflict, making efforts to prevent it from escalating into something more global.
Zakharova acknowledged the positions of regional countries that align with or are close to Russia's perspective, emphasizing the need to seek a solution and understand the roots and primary causes of the conflict.
"We hear the position of the countries in the region which are in solidarity with our vision, or close to it, and their position is hard-won, hard-suffering. I don’t think that here one should look for rabid nationalism, to blame someone for something, here it is necessary to look for a way out of the situation. Here it is necessary to see the roots and the primary causes of what is happening. Not everyone likes it when something like this is said, but it is honest in relation to the people who live there, and because it is the truth, and because it should work," Zakharova added.
She commented that while Western countries have long been destabilizing the region, countries in the region have outgrown illusions and understand that their stability, future, and happiness are in their own hands, not in those of others who promise much but have caused interventions in internal affairs and regional reshaping. These countries are now striving to ensure that the Palestine-Israel conflict does not escalate into something more severe and irreparable, aware of the risks and behaving responsibly.
"They [Western countries] have been destabilizing it [the Middle East] for a long time. The difference now is that the countries of the region, I believe, have outgrown illusions and understand well that their stability, future, and happiness are in their own hands, not in the hands of those who promise much, to whom they once tried to delegate their fate, but in the end, they received the so-called 'waves of the Arab Spring,' which in reality turned out to be interference in internal affairs and a reshaping of the region. The countries of the region are now struggling to ensure that the [Palestine-Israel] conflict does not evolve into something global and irreparable. They understand the risks and are behaving responsibly," Zakharova stressed, answering a question about the risk of the Palestine-Israel conflict escalating and involving other countries in the region.