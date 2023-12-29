https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/republicans-must-stop-americas-financial-ruin-from-unmandated-spending---freedom-caucus-1115881938.html

Republicans Must Stop America's Financial Ruin From Unmandated Spending - Freedom Caucus

Republicans Must Stop America’s Financial Ruin From Unmandated Spending - Freedom Caucus

Some conservative members of the Republicans party on Friday demanded their party leadership in Congress put an end to spending beyond mandated levels as they pointed to the country’s growing $34 trillion debt which they described as a “fiscal calamity”.

“We are extremely troubled that (the) House Republican leadership is considering an agreement with Democrats to spend even higher than the modest $1.59 trillion statutory cap set six months ago by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and to obscure the actual spending numbers with more shady side deals and accounting tricks,” the House Freedom Caucus said in a statement. “This is totally unacceptable.” The House Freedom Caucus is a congressional group consisting of Republican members of the US House of Representatives. Formed in January 2015, the caucus is generally considered to be the most conservative and furthest-right bloc within the party. In its statement, the caucus reminded Republicans of their promise to the American to stop unmandated spending. The caucus expressed regret that Republicans in both Congress and Senate have done little to force a correction to the so-called "calamity", with many actually being party to it. The current term of Congress began on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 3, 2025.

