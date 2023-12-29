Republicans Must Stop America’s Financial Ruin From Unmandated Spending - Freedom Caucus

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/republicans-must-stop-americas-financial-ruin-from-unmandated-spending---freedom-caucus-1115881938.html
Some conservative members of the Republicans party on Friday demanded their party leadership in Congress put an end to spending beyond mandated levels as they pointed to the country’s growing $34 trillion debt which they described as a “fiscal calamity”.
“We are extremely troubled that (the) House Republican leadership is considering an agreement with Democrats to spend even higher than the modest $1.59 trillion statutory cap set six months ago by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and to obscure the actual spending numbers with more shady side deals
and accounting tricks,” the House Freedom Caucus said in a statement. “This is totally unacceptable.”
The House Freedom Caucus is a congressional group consisting of Republican members of the US House of Representatives. Formed in January 2015, the caucus is generally considered to be the most conservative and furthest-right bloc within the party.
In its statement, the caucus reminded Republicans of their promise to the American to stop unmandated spending.
“Republicans promised millions of voters that we would fight to change the status quo, and it is long past time to deliver,” the caucus said. “America is on the path to fiscal ruin. We are rapidly approaching $34 trillion in debt — roughly $100,000 for every American — and our debt-to-GDP ratio is higher now than it was during World War II. When the 118th Congress concludes a year from now, with continued monthly deficits of $200 billion despite record tax revenues, our national debt will exceed $36 trillion and annual interest to service the debt will reach nearly $1 trillion. To call this ‘unsustainable’ is an understatement. It is a fiscal calamity.”
The caucus expressed regret that Republicans in both Congress and Senate have done little to force a correction to the so-called "calamity", with many actually being party to it.
“As Congress negotiates FY (Fiscal Year) 2024, Republicans must truly reduce programmatic spending year-over-year from the enacted FY2023 level, and end the use of disingenuous gimmicks to conceal from Americans the real spending harm being perpetrated by their elected representatives,” the caucus said. “Anything less represents more failure and suffering for the American people.”
The current term of Congress began on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 3, 2025.