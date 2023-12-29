https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/shocking-video-captures-moment-rogue-wave-slams-into-california-coast-hospitalizes-8-people-1115882606.html

Shocking Video Captures Moment Rogue Wave Slams Into California Coast, Hospitalizes 8 People

Shocking Video Captures Moment Rogue Wave Slams Into California Coast, Hospitalizes 8 People

Despite warnings from meteorologists and the National Weather Service, beachgoers in Ventura, California ventured out on Thursday to get eyes and ears on the state’s first swell of winter weather.

2023-12-29T21:34+0000

2023-12-29T21:34+0000

2023-12-29T21:30+0000

americas

weather

national weather service

extreme weather

rogue waves

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115882993_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c3fa91eb0024df38ef61d5f398de6fb3.jpg

Despite warnings from meteorologists and the National Weather Service, beachgoers in Ventura, California were left in quite a pickle after a massive rogue wave washed ashore and ultimately left at least eight people hospitalized.Footage shared online initially captured a group of people venturing to the coast to get eyes and ears on the state’s extreme surf; however, within a few moments, multiple residents went running inland as a rogue wave slammed into the sea wall Beachgoers tried to flee the scene, but many appeared to get swept up by the colossal wave. A truck even seemed to have trouble escaping the rogue wave’s torrent.Ventura, or San Buenaventura, is a coastal city and popular tourist destination that is located about an hour northwest of Los Angeles. According to the city's fire department, the rogue wave slammed into the beach at the end of Seward Avenue.The department added that “eight people were transported to local hospitals” after the wave slammed into onlookers.The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a warning to Californians along the coastline between Central and Southern California, underscoring that there was an “extreme risk” of “dangerous surf, life-threatening rip currents and coastal flooding”. The service's Bay Area branch also advised people to “stay out of and well away from the water” and to “keep a close eye on kids and pets,” adding that the ocean’s waves would be “deadly” as they have the ability to "easily overpower the strongest swimmers."A coastal flood advisory remained in effect until 2 p.m. local time on Friday, and a high surf warning was called off at 6 a.m., with waves measuring between 28 feet and 33 feet, said the National Weather Service in San Francisco.“[The waves] are deadly due to their size and the potential run-up — our biggest concern is people getting too close to the water and potentially getting swept in,” added Alexis Clouser, a weather service meteorologist.

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

ventura, california, rogue wave, waves, weather, extreme weather, injuries, storm, video, storm video, wave video