Texas Governor Says Biden Hostile to Rule of Law in US Over Policy to Deter Migrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that US President Joe Biden's administration is displaying hostility to the rule of law in the United States after threatening to sue the state over a newly-imposed law designed to address the crisis on the southern border with Mexico.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported that the Justice Department is threatening to sue the state of Texas if it enforces a state law that allows local authorities to arrest illegal immigrants and deport them amid record migration on the southern border that is overwhelming law enforcement and border communities. The governor also stressed that Biden is destroying the United States while Texas is trying to save it. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit last week aiming to block this state law, known as SB4. The federal government is usually tasked with the responsibility of deporting illegal migrants. However, migrants potentially subject to deportation are first released into the United States after they are apprehended and processed so they can await an immigration court date, which can take months or years to take place. Some migrants skip out on the immigration proceedings and remain in the United States as illegal migrants. The US southern border has turned into a crisis that has seen three consecutive record-breaking years of illegal crossings since Biden came into office and relaxed immigration policies, which has summed up to more than 5.4 million to date.

