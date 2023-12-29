https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/the-nikki-stumble--1115867515.html
The Nikki Stumble
Following heated criticism, Haley finally admitted on Thursday morning that slavery was the cause of the US Civil War. But she blamed her gaffe on the person who asked her the question, calling them a “Democratic plant”.
On Wednesday, Nikki Haley was asked what caused the US Civil War during an event in Berlin, New Hampshire where she was hoping to sway voters ahead of the Republican primary election. In response to the question, she said: “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”Following heated criticism, Haley finally admitted on Thursday morning that slavery was the cause of the US Civil War. But she blamed her gaffe on the person who asked her the question, calling them a “Democratic plant”.But the attendee who had asked her the question did so multiple times, surprised that she wouldn’t name slavery as the cause of the war. In response, Haley said: “What do you want me to say about slavery?” In response, the voter said: “You’ve answered my question. Thank you.”
americas
In 2010, when Haley was running for governor, she had said the Civil War was a conflict between two sides fighting between “tradition” and “change”.