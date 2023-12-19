https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/nikki-haley-makes-direct-attack-on-bidens-age-in-new-ad--1115674389.html

Nikki Haley Makes Direct Attack on Biden’s Age in New Ad

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has launched a new campaign attack ad against President Joe Biden. In the 30-second attack ad, Haley accused Biden of being “too old”.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has launched a new campaign attack ad against President Joe Biden. In the 30-second attack ad, Haley accused Biden of being “too old”.“We need term limits, mental competency tests, and a real plan to defeat China and restore our economy. We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past with a new generation and a new conservative president,” Haley said at the end of her ad.Haley, 51, served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and served as the 29th US ambassador to the UN for two years. She is currently polling behind Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by 1 percentage point as Republicans’ first choice. Though, a majority of Republicans chose DeSantis as their second choice. Former President Donald Trump, 77, is leading polls with 61% of Republicans support.But Haley is also picking up steam with large groups of moderate voters who don’t want Trump or Biden. In fact, a majority of Americans don’t want Trump or Biden to run for president in 2024.While making gains in New Hampshire, the former UN ambassador is appealing to Independents and moderates who would vote for Biden in 2024, should Haley not make the cut. In a poll from earlier this month, Haley led Biden by 4 points while Trump leads the president by just 2 points, and DeSantis by 1 point.Haley’s ad will most likely resonate with both Republicans and Democrats: the average age of a US senator was 65 at the beginning of 2021, which is the oldest in history. A poll from October showed 79% of Americans favor maxim age limits for elected officials in Washington.Biden is the oldest elected president in history. If reelected, he will be 86-years-old by the end of his second term.

