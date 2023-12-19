https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/nikki-haley-makes-direct-attack-on-bidens-age-in-new-ad--1115674389.html
Nikki Haley Makes Direct Attack on Biden’s Age in New Ad
Nikki Haley Makes Direct Attack on Biden’s Age in New Ad
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has launched a new campaign attack ad against President Joe Biden. In the 30-second attack ad, Haley accused Biden of being “too old”.
2023-12-19T04:00+0000
2023-12-19T04:00+0000
2023-12-19T04:00+0000
americas
politics
us politics
nikki haley
donald trump
joe biden
us
2024 us presidential election
presidential hopeful
presidential race
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382221_0:0:2656:1495_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ded388bde918c6651d89c624aacffb.jpg
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has launched a new campaign attack ad against President Joe Biden. In the 30-second attack ad, Haley accused Biden of being “too old”.“We need term limits, mental competency tests, and a real plan to defeat China and restore our economy. We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past with a new generation and a new conservative president,” Haley said at the end of her ad.Haley, 51, served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and served as the 29th US ambassador to the UN for two years. She is currently polling behind Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by 1 percentage point as Republicans’ first choice. Though, a majority of Republicans chose DeSantis as their second choice. Former President Donald Trump, 77, is leading polls with 61% of Republicans support.But Haley is also picking up steam with large groups of moderate voters who don’t want Trump or Biden. In fact, a majority of Americans don’t want Trump or Biden to run for president in 2024.While making gains in New Hampshire, the former UN ambassador is appealing to Independents and moderates who would vote for Biden in 2024, should Haley not make the cut. In a poll from earlier this month, Haley led Biden by 4 points while Trump leads the president by just 2 points, and DeSantis by 1 point.Haley’s ad will most likely resonate with both Republicans and Democrats: the average age of a US senator was 65 at the beginning of 2021, which is the oldest in history. A poll from October showed 79% of Americans favor maxim age limits for elected officials in Washington.Biden is the oldest elected president in history. If reelected, he will be 86-years-old by the end of his second term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/biden-frustrated-over-approval-ratings-election-polling--reports-1115661218.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382221_0:0:2656:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_6cdfb884f22f79749567104af7263e19.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
joe biden, biden administration, nikki haley, trump, polls, us politics, 2024 election, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, presidential hopeful
joe biden, biden administration, nikki haley, trump, polls, us politics, 2024 election, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, presidential hopeful
Nikki Haley Makes Direct Attack on Biden’s Age in New Ad
The former UN ambassador and governor called Congress the “most exclusive nursing home in America”.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has launched a new campaign attack ad against President Joe Biden. In the 30-second attack ad, Haley accused Biden of being “too old”.
“I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old. And Congress is the most exclusive nursing home in America,” Haley begins. “Washington keeps failing because politicians from yesterday can’t lead us into tomorrow.”
“We need term limits, mental competency tests, and a real plan to defeat China and restore our economy. We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past with a new generation and a new conservative president,” Haley said at the end of her ad.
Haley, 51, served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and served as the 29th US ambassador to the UN for two years. She is currently polling
behind Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by 1 percentage point as Republicans’ first choice. Though, a majority of Republicans chose DeSantis as their second choice. Former President Donald Trump, 77, is leading polls with 61% of Republicans support.
But Haley is also picking up steam with large groups of moderate voters who don’t want Trump or Biden. In fact, a majority of Americans don’t want Trump or Biden to run for president in 2024.
While making gains in New Hampshire, the former UN ambassador is appealing to Independents and moderates who would vote for Biden in 2024, should Haley not make the cut. In a poll from earlier this month
, Haley led Biden by 4 points while Trump leads the president by just 2 points, and DeSantis by 1 point.
Haley’s ad will most likely resonate with both Republicans and Democrats: the average age of a US senator was 65 at the beginning of 2021, which is the oldest in history. A poll from October
showed 79% of Americans favor maxim age limits for elected officials in Washington.
“We can’t stand watching Dianne Feinstein sit there and be told by an aide how she should vote. We can’t worry about Mitch McConnell being frozen at a podium. We can’t have Joe Biden forget where he is,” she said in an interview in September.
Biden is the oldest elected president in history. If reelected, he will be 86-years-old by the end of his second term.