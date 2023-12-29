https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/turkiyes-homegrown-wing-drone-takes-flight-signals-countrys-aerospace-ambitions-1115882073.html

Turkiye’s Homegrown Wing Drone Takes Flight, Signals Country’s Aerospace Ambitions

Turkiye’s Homegrown Wing Drone Takes Flight, Signals Country’s Aerospace Ambitions

Turkiye’s self-produced ANKA-3 flying wing drone made its debut flight Thursday, representing another milestone for the country’s increasingly sophisticated national defense industry.

2023-12-29T21:08+0000

2023-12-29T21:08+0000

2023-12-29T21:04+0000

military

recep tayyip erdogan

military & intelligence

turkiye

germany

israel

eurofighter typhoon

drone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115882229_0:41:1792:1049_1920x0_80_0_0_9658179e52336ffbbf4c26871b308bf1.png

Turkiye’s self-produced ANKA-3 flying wing drone made its debut flight Thursday, representing another milestone for the country’s increasingly sophisticated national defense industry.The aircraft, whose formal name is the ANKA-3 MIUS (National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System in Turkish), flew at a speed of 150 knots or just over 170 miles per hour and climbed to an altitude of 8,000 feet. The plane took off at 8:38 a.m. local time and flew for one hour and 10 minutes.The creation of the plane is a significant achievement as few nations have developed a drone of its kind. The unmanned vehicle’s sleek, streamlined design is intended to make it more difficult to detect by traditional monitoring technology. Its internal storage bays can carry 1,400 pounds of weapons while its inner and outer-wing stations combined will be able to lift more than 3,200 pounds.The remotely-controlled aircraft can make use of a number of weapons including the US-produced 500-pound Mk 82 bomb and Turkish SOM-J standoff missile, which has a range of 170 miles. It’s likely to be used for strike and surveillance purposes, electronic warfare, and the disabling of enemy air defenses.The country is also producing the TF-X crewed stealth fighter, which may be used in conjunction with the ANKA-3.Turkiye is apparently concentrating on building out its military forces with a broad range and number of capable vehicles, which the country may even choose to export. The approach represents a philosophical difference from the United States which increasingly focuses on a smaller number of vehicles with top-of-the-line capabilities.In a recent interview with Sputnik, geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic noted that Russia is concentrating on quantity, manufacturing an impressive number of shells, aircraft, and other vehicles as its production capabilities kick into high gear amidst the conflict in eastern Ukraine.Turkiye is also hoping to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets from the United States, raising the issue recently during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. As an alternative, Turkiye has explored buying Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from other NATO members, although any potential deal has so far seen opposition from Germany.Erdogan has made waves recently with his strong criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank; Germany is a staunch defender of Israel. Concerns have also been raised over human rights issues relating to Turkiye’s Kurdish population.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/saudi-arabia-trkiye-sign-agreement-to-localize-attack-drones-manufacturing-1112430767.html

turkiye

germany

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkish air force lineup, turkiye's national defense industry, turkiye marks debt flight for anka-3, what is the anka-3