Some Western Countries Say Netanyahu's 'End' Is Near - Erdogan's Chief Adviser

Several Western countries say "the end" for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is near since "the world has already seen" the Jewish state's "brutality" in actions in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Chief Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan criticized Netanyahu and once again compared him with Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler. The Israeli prime minister, for his part, stated that Erdogan, who "is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us." Additionally, the head of the communications department in the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, emphasized that the Israeli prime minister is "the last person to talk about anything related to genocide." Altun also highlighted that Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about morality," adding that he "cannot lecture anyone about how to conduct counter-terrorism operations because he has no experience in this arena!" The Turkish communications chief further said that the Israeli prime minister "has been on a mission to drive Palestinians out of their lands for the last four decades" and that he has not taken it "to a new level by using the Israeli army to kill civilians in their homes, hospitals and refugee camps." Last week, Erdogan suggested that the Israeli war on Gaza would end with Netanyahu's ouster from power, adding that "his leaving office will not save him" and that Ankara will "persecute him legally," as well as all those responsible for killings in Gaza. Erdogan also expressed hope that "Israel's cabinet reshuffle will put an end to this bloodshed."The Turkish president has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu since the offset of the Palestine-Israel conflict in the region on October 7, calling him a "murderer" and "executioner" and saying that the Israeli prime minister launched a genocide in the Gaza Strip to prolong his political career and evade legal proceedings launched against him in Israel. Ankara also refuses to recognize Palestinian movement Hamas as a terrorist organization.On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

