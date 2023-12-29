International
Russia Launches 50 Attacks, One Mass Strike Against Targets in Ukraine With Precision Weapon, Drones
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/unidentified-aerial-object-enters-polands-airspace-from-ukraine---military-1115873870.html
Unidentified 'Aerial Object' Enters Poland's Airspace From Ukraine - Military
Unidentified 'Aerial Object' Enters Poland's Airspace From Ukraine - Military
An unidentified aerial object entered Polish airspace from Ukraine, it was monitored by air defense, and then disappeared from the radars, the Polish armed forces said on Friday.
2023-12-29T10:33+0000
2023-12-29T10:47+0000
world
poland
ukraine
airspace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115873710_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bee57a7e002a0761f130a026b9e4789f.jpg
"This morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the border with Ukraine and from the moment of crossing the border to the disappearance of the signal was monitored by the radars of the country's air defense system," the military operational command said on X. In accordance with current procedures, "the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the forces and means at its disposal," the military added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/warsaw-confirms-missile-that-fell-on-polish-territory-in-november-2022-was-ukrainian-1113767370.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115873710_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e63ce168df98425f344bed1970a8e31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, ukraine, unidentified aerial object, airspace violation, aerial object from ukraine violated polish airspace
poland, ukraine, unidentified aerial object, airspace violation, aerial object from ukraine violated polish airspace

Unidentified 'Aerial Object' Enters Poland's Airspace From Ukraine - Military

10:33 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 29.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankThe peregrine falcon flies in the sky
The peregrine falcon flies in the sky - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - An unidentified aerial object entered Polish airspace from Ukraine, it was monitored by air defense, and then disappeared from the radars, the Polish armed forces said on Friday.
"This morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the border with Ukraine and from the moment of crossing the border to the disappearance of the signal was monitored by the radars of the country's air defense system," the military operational command said on X.
Aerial view taken on November 17, 2022 shows the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine on November 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
World
Poland Confirms Missile That Killed Two People in November 2022 Was Ukrainian
28 September, 12:57 GMT
In accordance with current procedures, "the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the forces and means at its disposal," the military added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала