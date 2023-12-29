https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/unidentified-aerial-object-enters-polands-airspace-from-ukraine---military-1115873870.html

Unidentified 'Aerial Object' Enters Poland's Airspace From Ukraine - Military

An unidentified aerial object entered Polish airspace from Ukraine, it was monitored by air defense, and then disappeared from the radars, the Polish armed forces said on Friday.

2023-12-29T10:33+0000

2023-12-29T10:33+0000

2023-12-29T10:47+0000

"This morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the border with Ukraine and from the moment of crossing the border to the disappearance of the signal was monitored by the radars of the country's air defense system," the military operational command said on X. In accordance with current procedures, "the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the forces and means at its disposal," the military added.

