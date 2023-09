https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/warsaw-confirms-missile-that-fell-on-polish-territory-in-november-2022-was-ukrainian-1113767370.html

Poland Confirms Missile That Fell on Polish Territory in November 2022 Was Ukrainian

Poland Confirms Missile That Fell on Polish Territory in November 2022 Was Ukrainian

Polish General Prosecutor Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed on Thursday that the missile that fell on the territory of Poland in November 2022 and killed two people was Ukrainian.

"The investigation carried out by Polish prosecutors led to the conclusion that this missile was a Ukrainian missile, even Soviet... Regarding the launch site and affiliation with a specific military group, it was a Ukrainian missile," Ziobro told reporters.

