https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/whats-the-us-x-37b-spacecraft-and-what-military-purpose-does-it-serve-in-space-1115877419.html

What's the US' X-37B Spacecraft and What Military Purpose Does it Serve in Space?

What's the US' X-37B Spacecraft and What Military Purpose Does it Serve in Space?

For the first time, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launched the US military's uncrewed and reusable X-37B spaceship on its new mission on December 28. What is the mysterious craft tasked with?

2023-12-29T15:13+0000

2023-12-29T15:13+0000

2023-12-29T15:13+0000

americas

us space force (ussf)

us

x-37b

space x

falcon heavy

military satellites

surveillance

russia

arctic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/20/1079232099_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca9142ee382f7c8daa980de4a4ac625.jpg

The American mainstream press has reported the US Space Force's X-37B launch with much fanfare, claiming that the spacecraft's seventh mission promises to be "even more intriguing" than its earlier trips. The media boasts that SpaceX Falcon Heavy is one of the most powerful rockets in the world that can carry cargo into Earth's orbit, and beyond.CNN remarked that it's unclear where exactly the spaceship is going, suggesting that the launch via the Falcon Heavy could indicate that X-37B is "destined for more distant orbits, perhaps even to the Moon or Mars.""There is no official information about military purposes - everything is classified, nothing is reported," Ivan Moiseev, the head of the Russian Institute of Space Policy, told Sputnik. What is Its Orbital Test Vehicle?The X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) is manufactured by Boeing and operated by the United States Space Force. Typically, it is delivered to orbit to spend several months before returning to Earth.The uncrewed and reusable space plane looks like a smaller version of NASA's famous shuttle. The X-37B is about 8.8 meters long; and 2.9 meters tall, while its wingspan is less than 4.6 meters. At launch, it weighs 4,990 kilograms. Its first mission started in 2010 with the spacecraft staying aloft for 224 days.The spacecraft's seventh mission – initially scheduled to begin on December 7 – was announced on November 8. Per the US Space Force's official website, it has a wide range of test and experimentation objectives.However, the Pentagon appears to have partially lifted the veil of secrecy on one of the mission's objectives, saying that the X-37B will expose plant seeds onboard to the critical radiation environment of long-duration spaceflight. The "Seeds-2" experiment is said to pave the way for future crewed space missions.During a previous mission, the spacecraft carried the Naval Research Laboratory’s Photovoltaic Radio-frequency Antenna Module experiment aimed at transforming solar power into radio frequency microwave energy as well as NASA's seed experiments. That said, it's obvious that the secretive X-37B missions are not limited to that.HEO has a low perigee altitude of under 1,000 km and a high apogee altitude of over 35,756 km (a "perigee" is the point of orbit closest to the Earth and an "apogee" is the point farthest from Earth). One of the features of the HEO-launched satellite is that most of the time it is visible from some point at which the apogee is located, the expert explained.Is Russia Monitoring X-37B Launches?The X-37B's first mission kicked off in 2010. Since that, Russia has kept an eye on the secretive American space plane, said the expert. It's not because the spacecraft is of some sinister nature: close monitoring of everything that happens in space is one of Russia's priorities, according to him.When asked whether the spacecraft is used to carry out surveillance of the Russian territory and the Arctic region, in particular, Moiseev noted that he cannot rule this out."One could also use the method of elimination to say that this is clearly not a communications device, obviously not for tracking missiles. But for some reason, the orbit changed from low [to a geostationary one]. Indeed, in previous orbits, the territory of Russia was practically invisible. From this orbit, it may be visible, but it needs to be clarified," he continued.The US is not the only country that launches reusable spacecraft for experimental missions, as Moiseev noted referring to the Chinese. Per the expert, China uses "very similar equipment" with almost the same purpose, i.e. to carry and then deploy small satellites. However, in contrast to the Chinese who are deploying those microsatellites for experimental purposes, the US Space Force is clearly pursuing military objectives, Moiseev concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210522/boeing-x-37-spacecraft-could-carry-up-to-6-nuclear-warheads-russian-defence-tech-company-says-1082966235.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/falcon-heavy-carrying-us-secret-orbital-plane-successfully-launched---spacex-1115871743.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221115/secret-us-military-space-drone-returns-to-earth-after-record-two-and-a-half-years-in-orbit-1104136343.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/us-allies-use-civilian-infrastructure-in-outer-space-for-military-purposes-1114335244.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us space force, x-37b, falcon heavy, us military missions in space, us surveillance, us spy mission, russia, arctic region, pentagon, secretive x-37 mission, high elleptical orbit