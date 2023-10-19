International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/us-allies-use-civilian-infrastructure-in-outer-space-for-military-purposes-1114335244.html
US, Allies Use Civilian Infrastructure in Outer Space for Military Purposes
US, Allies Use Civilian Infrastructure in Outer Space for Military Purposes
The United States and its allies have been using civilian infrastructure in outer space for military purposes and this will have a negative impact on peaceful outer space activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Kosntantin Vorontsov said on Thursday.
2023-10-19T18:36+0000
2023-10-19T18:36+0000
world
space race
outer space treaty
defense department
sergei vorontsov
space weapons
space-based weapons
us department of defense (dod)
bioweapon
biowarfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107076/98/1070769894_0:218:1500:1062_1920x0_80_0_0_41772b0a5a9cb72070143e2aac9008cf.jpg
“I'm referring to the fact that the United States and allies are using components of civilian infrastructure in outer space, including commercial infrastructure, and they're doing this for military purposes,” Vorontsov told the First Committee members on Disarmament. Provocative use of civilian satellites gives rise to questions within the context of the Outer Space Treaty, which calls for only peaceful use, he added. During the meeting, Vorontsov also voiced out his concerns over the US military biological program, asked multiple ‘unanswered questions’ and emphasized that the facts regarding its implementation in Ukraine with the support of the Defense Department and affiliated entities requires close attention.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-new-spy-satellite-constellation-another-small-step-toward-militarization-of-space-1111012686.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107076/98/1070769894_0:78:1500:1203_1920x0_80_0_0_d074bbf2b59a24fb4e281adc79b4f0af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space race, us satellite, spy, space spying, intelligence gathering, us space force, space force, russia, china, space-based weapons, anti-satellite satellites, elon musk, spacex, starlink, pentagon, ukraine, war in ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukrainians used starlink for drone attacks, ukrainian drones starlink, weaponization of starlink, pentagon contracts musk, musk spacex satellite launch, starlink satellite constellation, us defense department, ukrainian biolab, us biolabs in ukraine, us biological weapons program, us biological weapons program, u.s. biological weapons program, biological threat reduction program locations, russia special military operation, russia-nato showdown, biological warfare, russian defense ministry, ukrainian labs, artificial diseases, us bio-research, american bioweapon, american biolabs, biowarfare, bioterrorism, biological threat, artificial infection, bioprogram, bioresearch, biohazard
space race, us satellite, spy, space spying, intelligence gathering, us space force, space force, russia, china, space-based weapons, anti-satellite satellites, elon musk, spacex, starlink, pentagon, ukraine, war in ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukrainians used starlink for drone attacks, ukrainian drones starlink, weaponization of starlink, pentagon contracts musk, musk spacex satellite launch, starlink satellite constellation, us defense department, ukrainian biolab, us biolabs in ukraine, us biological weapons program, us biological weapons program, u.s. biological weapons program, biological threat reduction program locations, russia special military operation, russia-nato showdown, biological warfare, russian defense ministry, ukrainian labs, artificial diseases, us bio-research, american bioweapon, american biolabs, biowarfare, bioterrorism, biological threat, artificial infection, bioprogram, bioresearch, biohazard

US, Allies Use Civilian Infrastructure in Outer Space for Military Purposes

18:36 GMT 19.10.2023
© US Air ForceGPS Generation III Satellite
GPS Generation III Satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© US Air Force
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies have been using civilian infrastructure in outer space for military purposes and this will have a negative impact on peaceful outer space activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Kosntantin Vorontsov said on Thursday.
“I'm referring to the fact that the United States and allies are using components of civilian infrastructure in outer space, including commercial infrastructure, and they're doing this for military purposes,” Vorontsov told the First Committee members on Disarmament.
Provocative use of civilian satellites gives rise to questions within the context of the Outer Space Treaty, which calls for only peaceful use, he added.

“As a result of reckless actions by Western states where there is now an unjustified risk over the sustainability of peaceful outer space activities as well as many socio-economic processes on Earth, which affect the well-being of people first and foremost in developing countries," Vorontsov emphasized.

Delta IV heavy rocket successfully propelled a US spy satellite into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the United Launch Alliance announced. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Military
US' New Spy Satellite Constellation: Another Small Step Toward Militarization of Space
8 June, 19:15 GMT
During the meeting, Vorontsov also voiced out his concerns over the US military biological program, asked multiple ‘unanswered questions’ and emphasized that the facts regarding its implementation in Ukraine with the support of the Defense Department and affiliated entities requires close attention.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала