US, Allies Use Civilian Infrastructure in Outer Space for Military Purposes

The United States and its allies have been using civilian infrastructure in outer space for military purposes and this will have a negative impact on peaceful outer space activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Kosntantin Vorontsov said on Thursday.

“I'm referring to the fact that the United States and allies are using components of civilian infrastructure in outer space, including commercial infrastructure, and they're doing this for military purposes,” Vorontsov told the First Committee members on Disarmament. Provocative use of civilian satellites gives rise to questions within the context of the Outer Space Treaty, which calls for only peaceful use, he added. During the meeting, Vorontsov also voiced out his concerns over the US military biological program, asked multiple ‘unanswered questions’ and emphasized that the facts regarding its implementation in Ukraine with the support of the Defense Department and affiliated entities requires close attention.

