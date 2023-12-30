https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/china-planning-to-regularly-patrol-waters-off-disputed-senkaku-islands-in-2024---reports-1115900689.html

China Planning to Regularly Patrol Waters Off Disputed Senkaku Islands in 2024 - Reports

China Planning to Regularly Patrol Waters Off Disputed Senkaku Islands in 2024 - Reports

China's coast guard is planning to deploy its vessels near a group of islands in the East China Sea to which both Beijing and Tokyo lay claim, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China and the Senkaku Islands in Japan, on a permanent basis next year, conducting inspections of Japanese fishing boats, if necessary.

2023-12-30T16:26+0000

2023-12-30T16:26+0000

2023-12-30T16:26+0000

asia

china

senkaku islands

japan

disputed territories

disputed islands

asia-pacific region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102169/14/1021691485_0:3:3848:2168_1920x0_80_0_0_c7eb2025eaa652c4b082daa80c4ad865.jpg

The Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the plan was prepared after Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a visit to the East China Sea regional command of the coast guard, stated the need to "constantly strengthen" efforts aimed at protecting China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights. The Chinese leader also called for combating illegal activities at sea in accordance with the law and supporting China's maritime economy. On December 14, the number of days when Chinese vessels patrolled the waters near the Senkaku Islands broke the previous record of 336, observed in 2022, according to the report. In late August, China released the 2023 edition of its "standard map," which shows the country's claim to most of the South China Sea, the territorial ownership of which has long been disputed between China, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines. The Senkaku Islands were also marked as a Chinese territory. China and Japan continue to have a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands. After World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and then handed over to Japan in 1972. Beijing disagrees with the decision, recalling that the islands were marked as Chinese territory on Japanese maps from 1783 and 1785. The conflict escalated in 2012 after the Japanese authorities bought out five islands from a private Japanese owner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/chinese-military-calls-on-tokyo-to-stop-illegal-activities-near-disputed-islands-1115255411.html

china

senkaku islands

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, japan, senkaku islands, diaoyu islands, east china sea, territorial dispute