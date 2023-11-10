https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/china-japan-ready-to-bring-relations-back-to-stable-development-1114866595.html

China, Japan Ready to Bring Relations Back to Stable Development

China and Japan have reaffirmed their willingness to to push forward the return of bilateral relations to the path of healthy and stable development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese National Security Secretariat chief Takeo Akiba held a consultative meeting in Beijing under the framework of the China-Japan high-level political dialogue. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a statement summarizing the results of the meeting, saying that Wang expressed China's principled position on the current state of bilateral relations and its vision on how to develop them. Moreover, Wang expressed China's concern over a number of issues, including the discharge of water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) into the sea and the Taiwan issue. He added that Japan should realize its expressions of hope for an early improvement in China-Japan relations through real actions. Diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close ties with the United States, the discharge of water into the sea from the Fukushima NPP, and others.

