Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 81 Times in Past Day

Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 81 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 81 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, one civilian was killed and another one wounded in Gorlovka. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 290 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 69 strikes.
00:10 GMT 30.12.2023 (Updated: 00:13 GMT 30.12.2023)
Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 81 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 81 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces
," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, one civilian was killed
and another one wounded
in Gorlovka. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 290 rounds of various ammunition.
In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 69 strikes.