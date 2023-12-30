International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-81-times-in-past-day-1115886037.html
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 81 Times in Past Day
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 81 Times in Past Day
Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 81 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
2023-12-30T00:10+0000
2023-12-30T00:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
donetsk
gorlovka
dpr
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115886124_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_0732db6e860f0de9afff5be1bb3473af.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 81 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, one civilian was killed and another one wounded in Gorlovka. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 290 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 69 strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220310/kiev-has-killed-14000-civilians-since-2014-guilty-of-crimes-against-humanity-morales-says-1093732549.html
ukraine
donetsk
gorlovka
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115886124_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d1865e39bc6d1ce4effaca6b8be67d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes, gorlovka
civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes, gorlovka

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 81 Times in Past Day

00:10 GMT 30.12.2023 (Updated: 00:13 GMT 30.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankA residential building damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, is seen in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
A residential building damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, is seen in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 81 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 81 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, one civilian was killed and another one wounded in Gorlovka. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 290 rounds of various ammunition.
In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 69 strikes.
2 of July 2014. Donbass, Kondrashovka and Luganskaya village - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
Russia
Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says
10 March 2022, 05:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала