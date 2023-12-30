International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russian-air-defenses-destroyed-intercepted-32-ukrainian-drones---mod-1115887543.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroyed, Intercepted 32 Ukrainian Drones - MoD
Russian Air Defenses Destroyed, Intercepted 32 Ukrainian Drones - MoD
Russian air defenses destroyed in the air and intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
2023-12-30T04:28+0000
2023-12-30T04:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
drone
drone strikes
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
“During the night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed in the air and intercepted 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions,” the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/russian-air-defenses-destroyed-several-drones-over-russias-bryansk-region-1115883548.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defenses Destroyed, Intercepted 32 Ukrainian Drones - MoD

04:28 GMT 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed in the air and intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
“During the night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed in the air and intercepted 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions,” the ministry said.
A Buk-М1 air defense complex during training of Air Defense Forces in Eastern military district in Buryatia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region
Yesterday, 22:42 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала