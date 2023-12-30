https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russian-air-defenses-destroyed-intercepted-32-ukrainian-drones---mod-1115887543.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroyed, Intercepted 32 Ukrainian Drones - MoD

Russian air defenses destroyed in the air and intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

“During the night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed in the air and intercepted 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions,” the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

