https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/russian-air-defenses-destroyed-several-drones-over-russias-bryansk-region-1115883548.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroys Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region
Russian Air Defenses Destroys Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region
The air defense systems shot down two drones over Bryansk and Bryansk region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
2023-12-29T22:42+0000
2023-12-29T22:42+0000
2023-12-29T22:56+0000
ukraine crisis
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
bryansk
belgorod region
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/86/1052458670_0:153:3022:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ce408ef2d42e4288b3d9f85a1ef559fa.jpg
Earlier in the day, Bogomaz said that air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region during the day. Later, the governor added that four more drones were shot down over the region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information.The Russian Defense Ministry also reported to have destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region, in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russian-air-defense-destroys-intercepts-35-ukrainian-drones-1115384702.html
bryansk
belgorod region
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/86/1052458670_249:0:2980:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_844bab10d0fd093dd230966e74f61974.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian jets, ukrainian tanks, ukrainian armored vehicles, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian jets, ukrainian tanks, ukrainian armored vehicles, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
Russian Air Defenses Destroys Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region
22:42 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 22:56 GMT 29.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense systems shot down two drones over Bryansk and Bryansk region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Earlier in the day, Bogomaz said that air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region during the day.
"Over the city of Bryansk and the Bryansk region the air defense of the Russian Defense Ministry is working. Two unmanned aerial vehicles of airplane type were destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.
Later, the governor added that four more drones were shot down over the region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information.
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported to have destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region, in a statement.
“On December 29, at about 11 p.m., an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using multiple launch rocket systems was stopped. The air defense systems on duty destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region,” the ministry said.