Russian Air Defenses Destroys Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region

The air defense systems shot down two drones over Bryansk and Bryansk region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Earlier in the day, Bogomaz said that air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region during the day. Later, the governor added that four more drones were shot down over the region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information.The Russian Defense Ministry also reported to have destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region, in a statement.

