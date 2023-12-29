International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Destroys Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region
Russian Air Defenses Destroys Several Drones Over Russia's Bryansk Region
The air defense systems shot down two drones over Bryansk and Bryansk region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Earlier in the day, Bogomaz said that air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region during the day. Later, the governor added that four more drones were shot down over the region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information.The Russian Defense Ministry also reported to have destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region, in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense systems shot down two drones over Bryansk and Bryansk region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Earlier in the day, Bogomaz said that air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region during the day.

"Over the city of Bryansk and the Bryansk region the air defense of the Russian Defense Ministry is working. Two unmanned aerial vehicles of airplane type were destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, the governor added that four more drones were shot down over the region. No injuries were reported per preliminary information.
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported to have destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region, in a statement.
“On December 29, at about 11 p.m., an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using multiple launch rocket systems was stopped. The air defense systems on duty destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Region,” the ministry said.
