https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/serbs-head-to-polls-in-rerun-of-parliamentary-municipal-elections-1115893508.html

Serbs Head to Polls in Rerun of Parliamentary, Municipal Elections

Serbs Head to Polls in Rerun of Parliamentary, Municipal Elections

Polling stations opened on Saturday in Serbia for rerun elections to fill parliament and the municipal offices in Belgrade, the election commission said.

2023-12-30T11:43+0000

2023-12-30T11:43+0000

2023-12-30T11:43+0000

world

elections

aleksandar vucic

europe

belgrade

serbia

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102491/53/1024915313_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_9b73ef978f17a22583f73d6dd8b1d8cf.jpg

The Republican Election Commission (REC), in connection with the complaints about the course of the December 17 ballot, has scheduled a repeat voting in the parliamentary election at 35 of about 8,300 polling stations in Serbia, while Belgrade's election commission is holding a repeat voting in the municipal election at three more polling places. The voting is taking place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (06:00 to 19:00 GMT), with over 19,500 people eligible to vote. When the polling places close, their officials must submit protocols to the REC within 96 hours. The REC will then accept complaints and approve the preliminary results of the election within another 72 hours. On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the pro-European opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence protested the outcome of the election and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days last week. On Sunday, demonstrators tried to storm the building. Thirty-eight violent protesters were detained and eight police officers were injured in the clashes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty and vowed to protect law and order.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/mayor-of-belgrade-calls-riots-in-serbian-capital-maidanization-1115794310.html

belgrade

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

polling stations, elections to fill parliament, municipal offices in belgrade