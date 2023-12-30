International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/serbs-head-to-polls-in-rerun-of-parliamentary-municipal-elections-1115893508.html
Serbs Head to Polls in Rerun of Parliamentary, Municipal Elections
Serbs Head to Polls in Rerun of Parliamentary, Municipal Elections
Polling stations opened on Saturday in Serbia for rerun elections to fill parliament and the municipal offices in Belgrade, the election commission said.
2023-12-30T11:43+0000
2023-12-30T11:43+0000
world
elections
aleksandar vucic
europe
belgrade
serbia
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102491/53/1024915313_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_9b73ef978f17a22583f73d6dd8b1d8cf.jpg
The Republican Election Commission (REC), in connection with the complaints about the course of the December 17 ballot, has scheduled a repeat voting in the parliamentary election at 35 of about 8,300 polling stations in Serbia, while Belgrade's election commission is holding a repeat voting in the municipal election at three more polling places. The voting is taking place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (06:00 to 19:00 GMT), with over 19,500 people eligible to vote. When the polling places close, their officials must submit protocols to the REC within 96 hours. The REC will then accept complaints and approve the preliminary results of the election within another 72 hours. On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the pro-European opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence protested the outcome of the election and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days last week. On Sunday, demonstrators tried to storm the building. Thirty-eight violent protesters were detained and eight police officers were injured in the clashes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty and vowed to protect law and order.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/mayor-of-belgrade-calls-riots-in-serbian-capital-maidanization-1115794310.html
belgrade
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102491/53/1024915313_195:0:3306:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_7a02e76c46561fc423ead34b132ba59b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
polling stations, elections to fill parliament, municipal offices in belgrade
polling stations, elections to fill parliament, municipal offices in belgrade

Serbs Head to Polls in Rerun of Parliamentary, Municipal Elections

11:43 GMT 30.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREJ ISAKOVICView of the new Sava River Bridge in Belgrade near the Ada Ciganlija river island connecting on August 8, 2011, the river banks of Belgrade and New Belgrade
View of the new Sava River Bridge in Belgrade near the Ada Ciganlija river island connecting on August 8, 2011, the river banks of Belgrade and New Belgrade - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
Subscribe
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Polling stations opened on Saturday in Serbia for rerun elections to fill parliament and the municipal offices in Belgrade, the election commission said.
The Republican Election Commission (REC), in connection with the complaints about the course of the December 17 ballot, has scheduled a repeat voting in the parliamentary election at 35 of about 8,300 polling stations in Serbia, while Belgrade's election commission is holding a repeat voting in the municipal election at three more polling places.
The voting is taking place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (06:00 to 19:00 GMT), with over 19,500 people eligible to vote.
When the polling places close, their officials must submit protocols to the REC within 96 hours. The REC will then accept complaints and approve the preliminary results of the election within another 72 hours.
The aftermath of the riots in Belgrade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2023
World
Mayor of Belgrade Calls Riots in Serbian Capital 'Maidanization'
25 December, 06:11 GMT
On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the pro-European opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence protested the outcome of the election and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days last week. On Sunday, demonstrators tried to storm the building. Thirty-eight violent protesters were detained and eight police officers were injured in the clashes.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty and vowed to protect law and order.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала