Ukraine lacks and will continue to lack the necessary resources to make any substantial progress to achieve a breakthrough amid Russia’s special military operation, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

2023-12-30T06:17+0000

"The reality today is such that Ukraine does not have and will not have the resources, not even to achieve a breakthrough, but just to maintain the situation as it is on the contact line," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.The UN Security Council should discuss Ukraine's deployment of anti-air defense systems in residential districts, Vassily Nebenzia said.

