Ukraine Lacks Resources to Make Any Progress to Achieve Breakthrough - Russia's UN Envoy
Ukraine lacks and will continue to lack the necessary resources to make any substantial progress to achieve a breakthrough amid Russia’s special military operation, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
"The reality today is such that Ukraine does not have and will not have the resources, not even to achieve a breakthrough, but just to maintain the situation as it is on the contact line," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.The UN Security Council should discuss Ukraine's deployment of anti-air defense systems in residential districts, Vassily Nebenzia said.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Ukraine lacks and will continue to lack the necessary resources to make any substantial progress to achieve a breakthrough amid Russia’s special military operation, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
"The reality today is such that Ukraine does not have and will not have the resources, not even to achieve a breakthrough, but just to maintain the situation as it is on the contact line," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.
The UN Security Council should discuss Ukraine's deployment of anti-air defense systems in residential districts, Vassily Nebenzia said.
"Because if there's anything to talk about today, then it is exclusively the actions of the Ukrainian anti-air defense systems deployed in residential districts of Ukrainian towns and cities in violation of international humanitarian law," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.
