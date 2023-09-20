https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russian-un-envoy-asks-un-security-council-president-for-reasons-to-invite-zelensky-to-speak-1113536225.html

Russian UN Envoy Asks UN Security Council President for Reasons to Invite Zelensky to Speak

Russian envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Wednesday asked the UN Security Council president why he proposed giving the floor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We wish to ask you on what basis you propose to give the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the floor before members of the Security Council could speak, many of whom also are represented at the level of head of state and government," Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Nebenzia expressed concern about the Albanian representative to the United Nations, who presides over the UN Security Council during the month of September, prioritizing Zelensky’s speech over those of the heads of other states.

