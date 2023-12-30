https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/ukrainian-forces-shell-center-of-russias-belgorod-at-least-two-children-reportedly-killed-1115894731.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell Center of Russia's Belgorod, at Least Two Children Reportedly Killed - VIDEO
Ukrainian forces shelled the center of the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the preliminary data, at least two children were killed and several civilians were wounded, said the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.
At around 3 pm local time, explosions were heard in Belgorod, after which black smoke was visible over the city. A few minutes later, the siren began to sound. Security services blocked the intersection of Bogdan Khmelnytsky Street and Slavy Avenue. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.Later, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces have shelled the center of the Russian city of Belgorod. According to preliminary information, at least two children were killed and several civilians were wounded. A residential area was also hit by the strike, he added.The governor also called on the residents to go to the shelters as the missile alert was activated.The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Friday night, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod region. The region’s governor said that as a result of a direct hit by a shell on a private house during the massive shelling of Belgorod, one person was killed and four were wounded.
12:40 GMT 30.12.2023 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 30.12.2023)
Being updated
Governor Gladkov said a missile alert siren has been activated in Belgorod, urging residents to take shelter as danger persists
At around 3 pm local time, explosions were heard in Belgorod, after which black smoke was visible over the city. A few minutes later, the siren began to sound. Security services blocked the intersection of Bogdan Khmelnytsky Street and Slavy Avenue. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.
Later, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces have shelled the center of the Russian city of Belgorod. According to preliminary information, at least two children were killed and several civilians were wounded. A residential area was also hit by the strike, he added.
The governor also called on the residents to go to the shelters as the missile alert was activated.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Friday night, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod region. The region’s governor said that as a result of a direct hit by a shell on a private house during the massive shelling of Belgorod, one person was killed and four were wounded.