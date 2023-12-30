https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/ukrainian-forces-shell-center-of-russias-belgorod-at-least-two-children-reportedly-killed-1115894731.html

Ukrainian Forces Shell Center of Russia's Belgorod, at Least Two Children Reportedly Killed - VIDEO

Ukrainian Forces Shell Center of Russia's Belgorod, at Least Two Children Reportedly Killed - VIDEO

Ukrainian forces shelled the center of the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the preliminary data, at least two children were killed and several civilians were wounded, said the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

2023-12-30T12:40+0000

2023-12-30T12:40+0000

2023-12-30T12:58+0000

world

russia

ukraine

belgorod

belgorod region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115894576_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_63ac7eb71dc9289c1e0cf57ee0411246.jpg

At around 3 pm local time, explosions were heard in Belgorod, after which black smoke was visible over the city. A few minutes later, the siren began to sound. Security services blocked the intersection of Bogdan Khmelnytsky Street and Slavy Avenue. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.Later, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces have shelled the center of the Russian city of Belgorod. According to preliminary information, at least two children were killed and several civilians were wounded. A residential area was also hit by the strike, he added.The governor also called on the residents to go to the shelters as the missile alert was activated.The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Friday night, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod region. The region’s governor said that as a result of a direct hit by a shell on a private house during the massive shelling of Belgorod, one person was killed and four were wounded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/ukraine-strikes-private-house-in-russias-belgorod-killing-civilian--injuring-four-1115883732.html

russia

ukraine

belgorod

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, belgorod, belgorod region,