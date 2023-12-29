https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/ukraine-strikes-private-house-in-russias-belgorod-killing-civilian--injuring-four-1115883732.html
Ukraine Strikes Private House in Russia's Belgorod, Killing Civilian & Injuring Four
Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod, damaged civilian houses, killed one person and left four others injured. As a result, 10 private houses, two cars and the water supply system in the city were damaged, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense equipment destroyed 13 rockets over the territory of the Belgorod region on Friday night.He specified that there is a 10-year-old child among the injured, he is in a medium severity condition. According to Gladkov, emergency crews are examining the site of damage to the water supply system, restoration work will begin after determining the location of the damage.
22:29 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 22:59 GMT 29.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod, damaged civilian houses, killed one person and left four others injured. As a result, 10 private houses, two cars and the water supply system in the city were damaged, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense equipment destroyed 13 rockets over the territory of the Belgorod region
on Friday night.
"As a result of a direct hit of one of the shells in a private residential house, a man was killed. Four people were wounded... Various damages were recorded in 10 private residences: windows were broken, one of the houses was partially destroyed. Two cars were also damaged... There is damage to the water supply system in the city of Belgorod," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
He specified that there is a 10-year-old child
among the injured, he is in a medium severity condition.
According to Gladkov, emergency crews are examining the site of damage to the water supply system, restoration work will begin after determining the location of the damage.