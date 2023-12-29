https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/ukraine-strikes-private-house-in-russias-belgorod-killing-civilian--injuring-four-1115883732.html

Ukraine Strikes Private House in Russia's Belgorod, Killing Civilian & Injuring Four

Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod, damaged civilian houses, killed one person and left four others injured. As a result, 10 private houses, two cars and the water supply system in the city were damaged, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense equipment destroyed 13 rockets over the territory of the Belgorod region on Friday night.He specified that there is a 10-year-old child among the injured, he is in a medium severity condition. According to Gladkov, emergency crews are examining the site of damage to the water supply system, restoration work will begin after determining the location of the damage.

