https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/want-to-age-slowly-scientists-discover-way-to-reduce-biological-age-by-25-years-1115889390.html

Want to Age Slowly? Scientists Discover Way to Reduce Biological Age by 2.5 Years

Want to Age Slowly? Scientists Discover Way to Reduce Biological Age by 2.5 Years

According to researchers, green spaces foster physical activity, enhance social interactions, and lower crime rates.

2023-12-30T09:11+0000

2023-12-30T09:11+0000

2023-12-30T09:11+0000

beyond politics

americans

newsfeed

society

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083559442_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_110c3b7c95c74d6337a847b26c5e4e29.jpg

By living near green spaces, individuals could potentially appear biologically younger by approximately 2.5 years, as evidenced by published findings in the journal Science of the Total Environment. This effect is thought to result from easing both physical and emotional strains.Scientists examined data from nearly 8,000 Americans. They discovered that individuals living among more parks, gardens, trees, and other greenery possessed lengthier telomeres - repetitive DNA sequences located at the ends of a person's 46 chromosomes. The researchers hypothesized that the benefits of greenery stem from mitigating physical and psychological stress. Trees offer shade during hot weather, diminish air pollution, and reduce noise. More so, green spaces foster physical activity, enhance social interactions, and lower crime rates.Significantly, the study found that green space's positive impact on telomeres remained consistent across races, economic statuses, smoking habits, and alcohol consumption levels. Nonetheless, the benefits diminished in areas with high air pollution levels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/arctic-gardening--ai-powered-city-farms-assure-leap-forward-for-russias-agriculture-1111679696.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

green areas, cellular aging, telomeres, biological age, physical stress, psychological stress, air pollution, social interactions, crime rates, health risk factors.