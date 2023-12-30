https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/want-to-age-slowly-scientists-discover-way-to-reduce-biological-age-by-25-years-1115889390.html
Want to Age Slowly? Scientists Discover Way to Reduce Biological Age by 2.5 Years
Want to Age Slowly? Scientists Discover Way to Reduce Biological Age by 2.5 Years
According to researchers, green spaces foster physical activity, enhance social interactions, and lower crime rates.
2023-12-30T09:11+0000
2023-12-30T09:11+0000
2023-12-30T09:11+0000
beyond politics
americans
newsfeed
society
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083559442_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_110c3b7c95c74d6337a847b26c5e4e29.jpg
By living near green spaces, individuals could potentially appear biologically younger by approximately 2.5 years, as evidenced by published findings in the journal Science of the Total Environment. This effect is thought to result from easing both physical and emotional strains.Scientists examined data from nearly 8,000 Americans. They discovered that individuals living among more parks, gardens, trees, and other greenery possessed lengthier telomeres - repetitive DNA sequences located at the ends of a person's 46 chromosomes. The researchers hypothesized that the benefits of greenery stem from mitigating physical and psychological stress. Trees offer shade during hot weather, diminish air pollution, and reduce noise. More so, green spaces foster physical activity, enhance social interactions, and lower crime rates.Significantly, the study found that green space's positive impact on telomeres remained consistent across races, economic statuses, smoking habits, and alcohol consumption levels. Nonetheless, the benefits diminished in areas with high air pollution levels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/arctic-gardening--ai-powered-city-farms-assure-leap-forward-for-russias-agriculture-1111679696.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083559442_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ad7fdf29cfd1fee3bc4f7b6dac6bb8d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
green areas, cellular aging, telomeres, biological age, physical stress, psychological stress, air pollution, social interactions, crime rates, health risk factors.
green areas, cellular aging, telomeres, biological age, physical stress, psychological stress, air pollution, social interactions, crime rates, health risk factors.
Want to Age Slowly? Scientists Discover Way to Reduce Biological Age by 2.5 Years
According to researchers, green spaces foster physical activity, enhance social interactions, and even lower crime rates.
By living near green spaces, individuals could potentially appear biologically younger by approximately 2.5 years, as evidenced by published findings in the journal Science of the Total Environment. This effect is thought to result from easing both physical and emotional strains.
Scientists examined data from nearly 8,000 Americans. They discovered that individuals living among more parks, gardens, trees, and other greenery possessed lengthier telomeres - repetitive DNA sequences located at the ends of a person's 46 chromosomes.
Telomeres safeguard DNA from impairment during cell division but shorten with each process. Hence, their length can correspond to biological age.
The researchers hypothesized that the benefits of greenery stem from mitigating physical and psychological stress. Trees offer shade during hot weather, diminish air pollution, and reduce noise. More so, green spaces foster physical activity, enhance social interactions, and lower crime rates.
Significantly, the study found that green space's positive impact on telomeres remained consistent across races, economic statuses, smoking habits, and alcohol consumption levels. Nonetheless, the benefits diminished in areas with high air pollution levels.