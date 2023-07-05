https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/arctic-gardening--ai-powered-city-farms-assure-leap-forward-for-russias-agriculture-1111679696.html

Arctic Gardening & AI-Powered City Farms Assure Leap Forward for Russia’s Agriculture

Western sanctions were designed to limit Moscow’s ability to develop its agriculture, but Russian scientists managed to break the blockade, successfully replacing foreign know-how with domestic technology.

Scientists at the Russian State Agrarian University, also known as the Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy, have focused on creating ways to grow just about any plant in regions that are usually too risky for agriculture, such as territories beyond the Arctic Circle.The concept of photo culture in closed-circuit systems that they use is not new: all sorts of plants can be grown using this technology in a dark and hostile environment with the help of computer-controlled LED lighting and climate adjustments. But what’s really unique for the Timiryazev Academy is the Russian-made software and domestically-produced nanny robots that take care of the plants.At the moment some parts of the photoculture farms are foreign-made. But the scientists are currently aiming at complete replacement of imported technology with domestic advances.According to Alexey Zhuravlev, who is Timiryazev Academy’s vice rector for scientific and innovative development, one of the broader goals for his team is to help enhance Russia’s food security, and building closed-circuit small farms for the Arctic is an important step in that direction:The Timiryazev Agricultural Academy is named after the famous Russian imperial botanist Kliment Timiryazev, and was established in the mid-19th century. It currently consists of eight institutes, including regional branches, and is considered to be the country’s top agricultural educational facility, welcoming over 15,000 students from Russia and 73 other nations.

