Death Toll From Israeli Strikes in Gaza Strip Rises to 21,822 - Health Ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip has reached 21,822, and the number of injured people has grown to 56,451, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said on Sunday.

2023-12-31T10:04+0000

On Saturday, the ministry said that the death toll had risen to 21,672 and the number of injured stood at 56,165. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

