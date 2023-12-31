Egyptian Intelligence Delegation Visits Israel to Discuss Gaza Truce - Reports

International
An Egyptian intelligence delegation paid a visit to Tel Aviv on Thursday to reconcile positions on a possible deal to end the hostilities in the Gaza Strip, but Israel is yet to respond, Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper reported, citing a source in Egypt.
"The delegation returned without receiving any response, as officials of the occupation [Israeli] government confirmed that these issues will be discussed at a military council and then Egypt will be provided with a response to them," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper. One of the delegation's goals was to understand whether Israel was ready to pull its troops from Gaza in the event that a comprehensive agreement is reached, the newspaper added. Meanwhile, Palestinian factions continue internal consultations on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement. However, no final formula of the deal has been worked out yet, the newspaper wrote.
10:52 GMT 31.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed AbedAftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Egyptian intelligence delegation paid a visit to Tel Aviv on Thursday to reconcile positions on a possible deal to end the hostilities in the Gaza Strip, but Israel is yet to respond, Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper reported, citing a source in Egypt.
"The delegation returned without receiving any response, as officials of the occupation [Israeli] government confirmed that these issues will be discussed at a military council and then Egypt will be provided with a response to them," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
One of the delegation's goals was to understand whether Israel was ready to pull its troops from Gaza in the event that a comprehensive agreement is reached, the newspaper added.
Meanwhile, Palestinian factions continue internal consultations on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement. However, no final formula of the deal has been worked out yet, the newspaper wrote.
"Hamas needs an official promise from the agreement's sponsor countries that firing will not resume under any circumstances," a source in Palestine was quoted as saying.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
