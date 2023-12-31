https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/idf-announces-temporary-halt-to-military-activity-in-neighborhood-in-southern-gaza-1115912931.html

IDF Announces Temporary Halt to Military Activity in Neighborhood in Southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had suspended military activity in a neighborhood of the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, for humanitarian purposes until 12:00 GMT on Sunday.

"A local and temporary tactical suspension of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place in the Al Junaynah neighborhood in Rafah from 10:00 to 14:00 local time," IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. The Israeli military also again urged residents of northern Gaza to move to shelters in the area of Deir al Balah city in central Gaza. However, The New York Times reported in mid-December that Israeli evacuation orders were sometimes contradictory and did not reach all residents of the enclave. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

