Iran to Work on Dedollarization of Trade Transactions Within BRICS

Iran, like other BRICS members, will work on the dedollarization of trade, economic and financial transactions within the group of major emerging economies, and some efforts in this direction are already underway, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told Sputnik.

"We have planned many missions and joint work with other BRICS members within the framework of this organization. One of the most important tasks is the dedollarization of trade and economic transactions and financial cooperation. Activities in this field of work of BRICS have already started, we hope to strengthen and expand these activities in order to achieve this goal as soon as possible," the diplomat said. BRICS, established in 2009, is a group uniting the world's largest developing economies, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership, except for Argentina, is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.

