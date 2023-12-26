International
Around 30 Counties Interested in Partnership With BRICS - Lavrov
BRICS is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The leaders of the five nations approved the group’s expansion by adding Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates in August, although the new Argentine government is reconsidering the move.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 30 countries want to partner up with the BRICS club of five emerging economies, in addition to those invited to join at the summit in Johannesburg in summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday. "It is logical that, since BRICS operates on the principles of a genuine democracy and mutual respect, many countries are eager to get closer to BRICS. In addition to the countries that have already joined our ranks, about three dozen countries now want to become BRICS' partners,' he said at a foreign affairs committee meeting of the United Russia party. Lavrov said that Russia would continue strengthening BRICS’ position as a pillar of a fledgling multipolar world. Russia will hold the group's rotating presidency in 2024 and host a leaders' summit in Kazan in October where it plans to adopt a "substantial package of decisions."
Around 30 Counties Interested in Partnership With BRICS - Lavrov

11:34 GMT 26.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 30 countries want to partner up with the BRICS club of five emerging economies, in addition to those invited to join at the summit in Johannesburg in summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.
"It is logical that, since BRICS operates on the principles of a genuine democracy and mutual respect, many countries are eager to get closer to BRICS. In addition to the countries that have already joined our ranks, about three dozen countries now want to become BRICS' partners,' he said at a foreign affairs committee meeting of the United Russia party.
Lavrov said that Russia would continue strengthening BRICS’ position as a pillar of a fledgling multipolar world. Russia will hold the group's rotating presidency in 2024 and host a leaders' summit in Kazan in October where it plans to adopt a "substantial package of decisions."
