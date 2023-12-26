https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/around-30-counties-interested-in-partnership-with-brics---lavrov-1115819612.html

Around 30 Counties Interested in Partnership With BRICS - Lavrov

Around 30 Counties Interested in Partnership With BRICS - Lavrov

BRICS is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The leaders of the five nations approved the group’s expansion by adding Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates in August, although the new Argentine government is reconsidering the move.

2023-12-26T11:34+0000

2023-12-26T11:34+0000

2023-12-26T11:34+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755901_0:0:2944:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_e76dbbf82ac8830bfb7cb7d2217c6b31.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 30 countries want to partner up with the BRICS club of five emerging economies, in addition to those invited to join at the summit in Johannesburg in summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday. "It is logical that, since BRICS operates on the principles of a genuine democracy and mutual respect, many countries are eager to get closer to BRICS. In addition to the countries that have already joined our ranks, about three dozen countries now want to become BRICS' partners,' he said at a foreign affairs committee meeting of the United Russia party. Lavrov said that Russia would continue strengthening BRICS’ position as a pillar of a fledgling multipolar world. Russia will hold the group's rotating presidency in 2024 and host a leaders' summit in Kazan in October where it plans to adopt a "substantial package of decisions."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/brics-momentum-is-eu-pivoting-towards-a-multipolar-horizon-1115483344.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, brics, brics expansion, lavrov